Man Utd meet Jadon Sancho in bid to reintegrate winger next season - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United met exiled Jadon Sancho in a bid to bring him back to Old Trafford next season.

West Ham legend Tony Cottee has blasted the "classless" board for hanging David Moyes out to dry - calling for "change at the top".

Ronnie O'Sullivan has the perfect remedy to sharpen up an "outdated" Crucible - with bringing in an interior designer among his list of suggestions.

Image: Could Jadon Sancho return to Manchester United next season?

THE DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are to carry out a major overhaul of Carrington this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team seek to transform the club's fortunes.

Andre Onana revealed he questioned whether he should have joined Manchester United after an inconsistent start to life at the club.

The Premier League have written to clubs ahead of the conclusion of the season to warn them to be on guard against the prospect of pitch invasions.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners have been named in 16 lawsuits over claims of unpaid debts of £100m, according to the latest case against them and affiliates.

Kalvin Phillips is set to miss the rest of the season with a calf injury in a massive blow to his hopes of making England's squad for the European Championship.

Kris Kim's record-breaking debut on the PGA Tour has been heralded by Justin Rose as "a breakthrough moment" after the 16-year-old English amateur made history.

Image: Kalvin Phillips is set to miss the rest of the season with a calf injury

THE DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool's struggles of the past six weeks would have been replicated next season if he hadn't taken the decision to step down as manager this summer.

THE I

Juventus are the new frontrunners to sign Mason Greenwood but the prospect of the exiled forward still being a Manchester United player next season remains a firm and controversial possibility.

Six months after missing out on their number one head coach target managerless Sunderland now have a clear route to appoint Will Still after he left Reims.

THE DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement fired back at Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and told him Rangers are also up for some fun at Parkhead - as he branded his derby dug-out rival "disrespectful".

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has unexpectedly resigned after 10 years in the job - and one of the most remarkable campaigns in the club's history.

See what's on Sky Sports right now or check the TV guide for today's live sport on Sky Sports, including dates, times and channels.

Keep track of live football today and see which games from the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL and more are live on Sky.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.