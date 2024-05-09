Manchester United prepare opening offer for highly-rated Benfica midfielder Joao Neves - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are preparing an opening offer for highly-rated Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to entrust three directors to make a decision on whether Manchester United will part ways with under-fire manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player United We Stand editor Andy Mitten believes there will be changes in the summer at Manchester United but says recruitment could prove to be difficult due to the club potentially having no European football next season

THE GUARDIAN

Sean Dyche has warned Everton could be forced to sell their best talent this summer unless the club is finally taken over.

THE TELEGRAPH

Two millionaire Evertonian businessmen and US firm MSP Sports Capital will be targeted as potential buyers if Farhad Moshiri axes his deal with 777 Partners.

Chelsea will stick to their plan of holding an end-of-season review in the days after the club's final game against Bournemouth, which will ultimately determine the future of head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

THE SUN

Manchester United are considering a cut-price transfer swoop for Reinildo - but face a fight from Aston Villa. The Mozambique international left-back, 30, only has a year remaining on his Atletico Madrid contract.

Julen Lopetegui is already drawing up lists of potential buys this summer as he closes in on becoming the next West Ham boss. And the Spaniard is considering raiding former club Sevilla for striker Youssef En-Nesyri and defender Marcos Acuna.

Erik Ten Hag wants his walking wounded to play through the pain and avoid a massacre by Arsenal.

Everton's fading hopes of rescue from potential financial disaster lie in the hands of a consortium they rejected last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Kaveh Sohekol has the latest news on the ongoing talks between Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and representatives of 777 Partners regarding the sale of the club.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a fresh investigation launched into the causes of the club's chronic injury crisis this season.

Former Germany head coach Hansi Flick has 'expressed an interest' in the Manchester United job following links to the club, it has been claimed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains on the Transfer Talk podcast why June 30th has effectively become an extra deadline day for clubs this summer because of profit and sustainability rules

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest have added to their recruitment team with the appointment of current Benfica chief scout Pedro Ferreira.

Islington Council has confirmed the details for Arsenal's trophy parade should the club win the Premier League this season.

Graham Potter has declined the opportunity to become Ajax head coach, having emerged as a leading contender to take over at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

THE TIMES

The All England Club has been forced to cede more ground in its long battle to obtain planning permission for the largest expansion in Wimbledon history by offering another four acres of parkland to the public.

EVENING STANDARD

Josh Dasilva is set to sign a new contract at Brentford in the coming weeks.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are in advanced talks over the signing of Panama international Jose Cordoba.

See what's on Sky Sports right now or check the TV guide for today's live sport on Sky Sports, including dates, times and channels.

Keep track of live football today and see which games from the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL and more are live on Sky.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.