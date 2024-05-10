Jordan Henderson's Ajax future in doubt with prospect of no European football next season - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

The futures of Ajax players such as Jordan Henderson and Steven Bergwijn have been cast into doubt as the club count the cost of missing out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.

777 Partners' eight-month attempt to buy Everton appears to be effectively over after the Miami-based investment firm called in restructuring experts in attempt to save the crisis-hit business.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil says he is still to meet with chairman Jeff Shi to discuss his plans for the summer transfer window but does not expect owners Fosun to inject fresh money for players.

Marco Silva is interested in appointing Casa Pia manager Goncalo Santos as his new assistant coach, but no decision has been taken yet.

THE SUN

Everton are on the brink of administration and a fresh nine-point deduction as The Toffees face fire-sale of their top stars.

THE GUARDIAN

The owner of a leading Dutch football club has funded it with loans from Roman Abramovich, leaked documents suggest, fuelling questions about the continued influence the Russian oligarch, under sanctions from the EU and UK, still has on football.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have grown the grass at their training ground in anticipation of a 'high and dry' surface at Fulham this weekend.

DAILY MIRROR

Arne Slot is set to move into Jurgen Klopp's £4million house when he takes over as Liverpool manager.

Germany have been dealt a major blow ahead of Euro 2024 with attacking duo Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner set to miss the home tournament through injury.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have banked a seven figure fee after Malik Tillman left Bayern Munich for PSV permanently.

