Real Madrid line up move for Liverpool and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Alexis Mac Allister has enjoyed an impressive first season in Liverpool's midfield but that has not stopped reports, emanating from his native Argentina, of Real Madrid lining up a move for the World Cup winner next year.

Jadon Sancho will have to take a huge pay cut if he wants to return to Borussia Dortmund permanently this summer with Manchester United laying out their demands.

Jose Mourinho has been offered an opportunity to return to management by Turkish outfit Besiktas.

Carlos Tevez has quit his job as manager of Argentine heavyweights Independiente - six months after signing a new contract.

DAILY MAIL

Roberto De Zerbi's shock departure from Brighton is understood to boil down to one core issue with chairman Tony Bloom, with their differing approaches to how the club should operate in the transfer market becoming an irreconcilable matter.

THE SUN

Manchester United stars are reportedly set for a huge pay cut after the club missed out on Champions League qualification.

Sir Alex Ferguson took Jurgen Klopp out for an "outstanding" dinner ahead of the German's Liverpool farewell.

THE TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino secured European football at Chelsea but faces decision day over his future.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tyson Fury earned a significant sum from his historic undisputed heavyweight title bout loss against Oleksandr Usyk, taking home £45m more than the fight winner.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are considering a swoop for Burnley shotstopper Ari Muric.

Rangers have been given hope in their pursuit of Brazilian full back Jefte after APOEL's vice-president revealed the player has stalled in agreeing to move to the club on a permanent deal.