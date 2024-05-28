Roberto De Zerbi sounded out by Man Utd over replacing Erik ten Hag as manager - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Roberto De Zerbi has been sounded out as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag as Man Utd manager.

Xavi has warned his successor as Barcelona manager that he will have to be prepared to "suffer" in the job.

Pep Guardiola will spend the close season weighing up his future at Man City.

Marcus Rashford is planning to take some time to reset mentally after acknowledging he has endured a "challenging season".

DAILY STAR

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has told Everton that Man Utd will not be held to ransom over Jarrad Branthwaite.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are ready to switch their attention to £20m-rated Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford with a deal for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale proving hard to tie down because of his hefty price tag.

Leeds United face a massive exodus of players this summer after their failure to secure a place in the Premier League with Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray likely to be popular targets.

Leon Balogun is set to sign a one-year contract extension with Rangers.

Germany have banned all police holidays and will beef up their borders to deal with potential troublemakers entering the country for Euro 2024.

'Sticker Wars' have broken out ahead of Euro 2024 with a battle between Panini and Topps, with Panini blocking their US rival from printing stickers including England stars Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, replacing them instead with non-squad players like Rico Lewis and Luke Thomas to leave parents and collectors up in arms.

Mike Tyson is reportedly doing "great" after needing treatment on board a flight relating to an ulcer which left him feeling dizzy and nauseous.

Marcus Rashford has taken the decision to remove himself from social media in the wake of a season that he has labelled "challenging".

Luke Shaw has delivered a lengthy injury update with his hopes of making England's final Euro 2024 squad in the balance - and hit out at his critics this season.

Manchester United have added a fourth star to their list of 'unsellable' players following Saturday's FA Cup triumph over derby rivals Man City: Andre Onana now joins Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund.

THE ATHLETIC

Enzo Maresca is set to be handed a five-year contract to become Chelsea's next head coach, more than double the length of Mauricio Pochettino's previous deal.

Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims have identified Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti as the leading candidate in their search to appoint a new head coach.

Carlo Ancelotti says he is yet to decide whether to play Andriy Lunin or Thibaut Courtois in goal for Real Madrid's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

DAILY MIRROR

Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper are on the shortlist as Burnley make plans to find their replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Vincent Kompany.

Arsenal are the latest club to hit supporters with season ticket price rises of up to 10 per cent for the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United's bill for compensation should they decide to sack Erik ten Hag increased when he led his side to FA Cup glory on Saturday and secured European qualification.

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head in a battle to sign highly-rated Rennes defender Desire Doue.

Erik ten Hag may be fighting for his Manchester United future - but the Dutchman has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

THE TIMES

Rafael Nadal may never play at Wimbledon again after admitting he is likely to skip July's championships in favour of preparing for the Paris Olympics.

THE SUN

Ineos potentially going over the 30 per cent investment level in Manchester United could mean them having to play in the Europa Conference League next season because of Nice - owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company - qualifying for the Europa League.

Sheffield United will allow goalkeeper Ivo Grbic to leave the club this summer and he is hoping to secure a move back to Spain, where he previously played for Atletico Madrid.

Wayne Rooney is considering Britain's most expensive coastal spot - Salcombe - for his second family home after agreeing to become Plymouth Argyle's new manager.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Southampton could give Adam Lallana the chance to extend his Premier League career after he cheered his former side during their Championship play-off final win over Leeds on Sunday.

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan will miss the summer Tests against South Africa after deciding to move to the Sevens game and play in the Olympic Games.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer defended their robust questioning of Erik ten Hag during BBC coverage of Manchester United's shock FA Cup triumph.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic remain interested in signing Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal even though the Benfica loanee made no hint over his desire for a return when bidding farewell on social media.

Panama defender Jose Cordoba appears set to have a medical ahead of a move to Rangers after apparently ignoring interest from Norwich City.

SCOTTISH SUN

Abdallah Sima has hinted he is ready to commit his long-term future to Rangers because Ibrox "feels like home".