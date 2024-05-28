Leicester City at risk of record points deduction from Premier League - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Leicester City are at risk of a record points deduction from the Premier League as they await their penalty for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan will be among the options Leicester City consider to fill their impending managerial vacancy.

Cadiz were forced to cancel a planned trip to play a friendly in El Salvador after a plane they were on board had to make a "scary" emergency landing following engine failure.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League footballers and other top athletes would be refused exemptions under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's vision for a new National Service scheme.

Chelsea are among the clubs circling Leeds United for winger Crysencio Summerville.

An American consortium is confident of a £100m takeover of Sheffield United which is now going through approval at the EFL.

Luton Town have offered Rob Edwards a new long-term deal to stay at Kenilworth Road and stop potential interest from Premier League clubs.

Southampton are considering a move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke as they begin to plan for their return to the Premier League.

Court documents have shown Swansea City asked the Premier League to launch a "tapping up" investigation into Southampton's move to appoint Russell Martin as manager. The Swans are pressing ahead with legal action against Martin.

NBA great Steph Curry is likely to attempt to launch a full-time professional golf career when he retires from basketball.

DAILY MIRROR

Non-football employees at Manchester United have been given a June 5 deadline to decide whether to take an early bonus and leave the club, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe tries to cut staff numbers at Old Trafford by around a quarter.

Cole Palmer has admitted his rise to stardom since joining Chelsea has surpassed his expectations after leaving Manchester City.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on new England youngster Archie Brown, currently plying his trade in Belgium with Gent.

Ryan Gravenberch says he was "satisfied" by his first season at Liverpool and says he hopes to play for the Anfield club "for years to come".

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs will be asked next week to agree to new financial proposals, put forward by Crystal Palace, which are aimed at boosting English clubs' competitiveness in Europe.

Sale Sharks are concerned Tom Curry, who has not played since having hip surgery following the World Cup, will have a shortened career if he goes on England's summer tour.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath says England should take a serious look at all-rounder Matt Critchley for their Test team this summer.

DAILY MAIL

The Football Association is preparing to roll out the largest-ever security operation at Wembley for Saturday's Champions League final to try and avoid the shambolic scenes which afflicted the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Casemiro was hurt by Erik ten Hag's decision to leave him out of Manchester United's FA Cup final starting XI with reports in Brazil contradicting the Dutchman's claims the player was injured.

Harry Maguire is skipping a family holiday in order to get himself fit in time for England duty at Euro 2024.

Reports in Italy suggest Liverpool took a liking to Atalanta midfielder Ederson when on a scouting mission to watch his team-mate Teun Koopmeiners.

The FA is facing further criticism from agents, who claim their livelihoods are being put at risk following Wi-Fi issues during the latest FIFA-mandated exam session at Wembley last week.

Arthur Melo is desperate for a second chance to play in the Premier League after an impressive season on loan with Europa Conference League finalists Fiorentina.

THE ATHLETIC

Steve Cooper declined the chance to pursue the managerial role at Burnley as he is in the running for a number of vacancies in the Premier League.

Liverpool have placed a £20m price tag on defender Sepp van den Berg after an impressive season in Germany with Mainz, but they will make no decision on his future until new boss Arne Slot has had a chance to assess him.

Former Chelsea trainee Jimmy Aggrey has broken his silence on the racism he suffered at the club while a youth player at the club in the 1990s.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard remained tight-lipped and would only say "everything is on the table" about signings for Al-Ettifaq this season amid continued speculation linking the Saudi club with Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

Rangers are reportedly close to tying down exciting academy prospect Alexander Smith to a professional deal.

Tranmere Rovers are amongst several clubs taking an interest in Inverness Caledonian Thistle youngster Cameron Harper.

THE SCOTSMAN

Myziane Maolida has says he is grateful for his loan spell with Hibernian but appears unlikely to return to the club next season.