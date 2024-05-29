Conor Gallagher: Aston Villa set sights on move for Chelsea midfielder - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Aston Villa are looking at Conor Gallagher as they attempt to boost the squad ahead of next season's Champions League campaign, with Chelsea open to doing business due to Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Bayern Munich are interested in a move for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, as the new club hierarchy see him as the midfield profile they have been missing.

THE SUN

Chelsea want to back Enzo Maresca with at least four key signings this summer - but must fix their financial issues first.

Kalvin Phillips is considering leaving the Premier League entirely as he aims to resurrect his career.

Jude Bellingham has been labelled the world's most valuable player - and worth a staggering £238m, according to the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Double-winner Raphael Wicky is a new name under consideration to become Sunderland's next manager.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are being lined up for an incredible reunion, according to reports.

THE TIMES

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have initiated the biggest shake-up of the working practices and the environment at Manchester United's Carrington training ground in the complex's 24-year existence.

The semi-automated offside system to be used by the Premier League next season will harness artificial intelligence and "force fields" to identify when attackers are ahead of defenders.

DAILY MAIL

Jurgen Klopp was spotted boarding a private jet to leave Liverpool after bidding a final farewell to the Merseyside giants.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is heading into formal contract talks on course to become one of the best-paid bosses in the Premier League.

Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted he could leave Liverpool this summer as he pursues his ambition to become a first-choice goalkeeper.

Middlesbrough coach Aaron Danks is wanted by Bayern Munich to become part of Vincent Kompany's backroom team.

The Club World Cup will go on to establish itself as a bigger sporting spectacle than the traditional World Cup despite its naysayers, according to Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Aston Villa, West Ham and Arsenal are looking at USA Under-20s international Rokas Pukstas.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are in the market for a new striker - with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko top of their wanted list - and, while they are not expecting superstar signings this summer, they will strengthen their squad.

Ex-Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has emerged as an option for Leicester as they search for Enzo Maresca's replacement.

THE ATHLETIC

The Carabao Cup will use a new seeding mechanism to keep Champions League and Europa League teams apart in the third round of next season's competition.

West Ham United are close to signing Flamengo centre-back Fabricio Bruno.

Manchester City will allow Julian Alvarez to represent Argentina at the Olympic Games in Paris if he is selected.

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has been omitted from Poland's preliminary squad for this summer's European Championship in Germany as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

West Ham United are close to agreeing a deal with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Franck Haise is close to becoming the new head coach of Nice after the INEOS-owned club reached an agreement with Lens for his appointment.

Brentford have finalised a deal to sign United States Under-19 goalkeeper Julian Eyestone on a free transfer.

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has admitted Julian Nagelsmann's decision to leave him out of Germany's preliminary 27-man squad for this summer's European Championship has left him "bitter".

Chelsea have announced a new "strategic growth plan" which will see the women's side sit alongside the men's team in the club's sporting structure.

Esme Morgan is set to move to National Women's Soccer League side Washington Spirit.

Greenland has submitted an application to CONCACAF for membership in the confederation, which governs international football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, according to social media posts by the Football Association of Greenland and the men's national team manager Morten Rukjaer.

THE GUARDIAN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified Manchester United's dire injury record as a critical area to address, believing this will hugely improve performance after a season when the squad sustained more than 60 injuries.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will demand Manchester United's manager to prepare for next season within tight profit and sustainability rules (PSR) in a severe end to extravagant net spending.

The Saudi Pro League chief football executive says Jordan Henderson's sudden exit did not harm their project but was instead more damaging to the England international "on a personal level".

Wembley chiefs are on alert to stop pro-Palestine protests at Saturday's Champions League final amid copycat fears after 'wretched' demonstrations at the women's equivalent.

Roland Garros favourite Iga Swiatek laid into the French crowd for shouting out during rallies after she had just saved match point in a breathless comeback to beat the former world No 1 Naomi Osaka.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal will reportedly battle with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich for Leeds teenager Archie Gray this summer.

EVENING STANDARD

Premier League clubs will vote next week on a proposal put forward by Crystal Palace aimed at boosting the competitiveness of English sides in Europe.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has confirmed he has held "a little discussion" over his future amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Tottenham forward Richarlison has said he will be playing in England next season and dismissed suggestions he is in talks to leave the club as "fake news".

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Morocco centre-back Chadi Riad, who is due to undergo a medical ahead of his £14m move from Barcelona.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will head to Cancun for a transfer summit this summer, with an Ibrox representative set to check into TransferRoom's Mexico convention on June 3 and 4.

Chief executive Carsten V. Jensen has hinted he expects interest to resurface in Brondby's key men - and Celtic's long-running interest in Mathias Kvistgaarden.

Rangers have ended their interest in Jose Cordoba as the Ibrox side pulled the plug on a deal for the £3m defender - with left-sided South American Thomas Galdames linked.

SCOTTISH SUN

Kyogo Furuhashi has been targeted for a shock move away from Parkhead this summer - according to a report in his homeland.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Chilean defender Thomas Galdames who is set to play his last game for his Argentinian club Godoy Cruz this week.