Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle all believe Man City have valid concerns in Premier League dispute - Paper Talk

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle all believe Manchester City have valid concerns in their dispute against the Premier League over spending rules.

Borussia Dortmund will only attempt to bring Jadon Sancho back to the club if Manchester United make him available on loan again.

Chelsea have blocked Mykhaylo Mudryk from playing for Ukraine and Enzo Fernandez from representing Argentina at the Paris Olympics to avoid another summer of injury problems.

Carlos Corberan, Steve Cooper and Ruud van Nistelrooy are among the coaches under consideration to replace Enzo Maresca at Leicester City.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will miss the body's AGM on Thursday and will have to find alternative travel arrangements to Euro 2024 after having surgery on a detached retina - an operation that means he cannot fly for a month.

The RFU will deploy undercover security guards for the Premiership Final at Twickenham a year on from the domestic showpiece being disrupted by Just Stop Oil protestors.

Newcastle United are reluctant to outwardly join forces with Manchester City in the looming civil war against the Premier League over state-sponsored spending freedoms.

Championship clubs are locked in a battle over proposed new financial rules ahead of an EFL meeting on Thursday with some proposing an ease in spending restrictions over the Premier League's failure to agree the "New Deal" on funding.

Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer Stuart Hogg will complete an extraordinary career revival by signing for Montpellier as a medical joker in July after going back on his retirement decision.

Qatar are closing in on an £800m eight-year deal to host the finals of rugby union's Nations Championship after being granted exclusive negotiating rights.

US Open organisers are set to hand special exemptions to LIV Golf players from 2025 ahead of next week's event, which might only feature 12 players from the breakaway tour.

Manchester City's legal dispute with the Premier League has put their £900m funding deal for the EFL at risk.

Premier League chiefs have admitted to clubs that VAR delays grew by more than 50 per cent last season amid plans for a refereeing "improvement plan" to be implemented.

Chelsea are expected to make a move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall if they cash in on Conor Gallagher this summer.

Former Chelsea chairman Ken Bates says Premier League clubs have been turned into "playthings of American wealth funds and billionaire Arabs who do not care about football".

Brentford have offered Romeo Beckham a new deal to remain part of their B team.

French side Brest, who finished an incredible third in Ligue 1 last season, have applied to play their Champions League games 70 miles away at Guingamp because their stadium does not pass UEFA criteria for seating.

Anthony Joshua is in line to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Tyson Fury as long as he wins his September comeback, most likely against Daniel Dubois.

Enzo Maresca is planning to bring his notorious dietician Marcos Alvarez with him to Chelsea - Alvarez has previously banned players from drinking fruit juice, eating fried eggs or using salt and pepper.

Liverpool's primary sponsor Standard Chartered have been accused of carrying out billions of dollars in transactions for funders of terrorist groups according to documents filed in a New York court.

Celtic will have to pay in excess of £20m if they want to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

Peter Grant has urged Celtic to look at trying to sign goalkeeper David de Gea, who spent all of last season on the sidelines after failing to find a club following his Manchester United exit.

Orlando Pirates boss Jose Riveiro says midfielder Relobohile Mofokeng's future will be left up to the player as he continues to be linked with Rangers.

John Lundstram says he regrets not being able to win a Scottish Premiership title during his time with Rangers as he closes on a move to Turkey with Trabzonspor.