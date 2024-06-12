Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to be offered a two-year contract extension - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag is likely to be offered a two-year extension to his current deal at Manchester United.

Manchester United are sticking to their valuation of around £3m for Dan Ashworth and are refusing to be held to ransom over Newcastle's compensation demands for their sporting director.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here are the answers to five of your most popular questions after Manchester United confirmed Erik Ten Hag is remaining as manager

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are considering a shift in their position over selling Conor Gallagher and could make a concerted effort to agree a new deal with the midfielder.

The US swimmer Lia Thomas, who rose to global prominence after becoming the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA college title in March 2022, has lost a legal case against World Aquatics at the court of arbitration for sport - and with it any hopes of making next month's Paris Olympics.

THE ATHLETIC

AC Milan have reportedly made contact with Aston Villa over the potential signing of full-back Matty Cash.

Aston Villa are in talks to terminate attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho's contract.

Manchester United held a series of interviews with potential replacements for Erik ten Hag before the FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Shocked Manchester United players thought Erik ten Hag would be sacked before finding out the manager is staying.

DAILY MAIL

Man United managerial candidates were left 'astounded by low wages' and 'unimpressed by the club's transfer budget' before decision was made to keep Erik ten Hag.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol explains the reasons why INEOS have decided to keep Erik ten Hag following their end-of-season review, which could also lead to him being offered a new deal

Max Kilman is reportedly a renewed target for West Ham with Julen Lopetegui keen to link up with the centre-back he made captain at Wolves.

Dan Ashworth reportedly had a meeting with Wolves after being placed on gardening leaving by Newcastle without informing his employers.

Real Madrid have enquired over the possibility of signing Cristian Romero, according to a report.

THE i

A group of furious Queen's Club members are preparing legal action to block a women's tournament from being held at the club in 2025.

EVENING STANDARD

Fulham are reportedly keen on Luton centre-back Teden Mengi and plan to sign at least two defenders this summer.

The opportunity to join the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea represented "great temptation" for Benjamin Sesko, according to his agent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports football journalists Ron Walker and Joe Shread analyse the threat of Slovenian goalscorer Benjamin Sesko who was on the wanted lists of many Premier League clubs

The prospect of moving to Liverpool or Manchester United will be put to the back of Atalanta midfielder Ederson's mind for the first weeks of the transfer window.

THE SUN

Manchester United face fresh competition for the signature of long-term goalkeeper target Zion Suzuki, who may finally be ready to move to Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag allegedly had a secret row with Luke Shaw and used Al Pacino to help him save his Manchester United job.

THE TIMES

Ian Maatsen's parents drove his boots to Germany after his late call-up to the Netherlands squad.

DAILY MIRROR

Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins could lose his Olympic gold medals after being declared bankrupt.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will have to pay more than the £500,000 plus training compensation to Aberdeen or take a gamble on a tribunal if they want to sign Connor Barron.

Connor Barron would be a good signing for Philippe Clement and Rangers, according to former Celtic star Simon Donnelly.

Michael Beale has been linked with a shock move to Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Tel Aviv.