Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona want Marc Guehi after Crystal Palace defender's England performances - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid head a list of European giants targeting England star Marc Guehi, with Barcelona and Juventus also said to be interested.

Bologna have confirmed that Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee is "99.9 per cent certain to leave" the club this summer.

Ben Chilwell is back in Chelsea training amid England's huge problems at left-back.

Wilfried Zaha is reportedly keen on a Premier League return this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are among the Premier League suitors linked with a move for Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, with Bologna understood to be open to Premier League bids.

Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg has signed a new deal with the club despite reported interest from Premier League sides, including Manchester United.

Neal Maupay claims he will be returning to Everton because Brentford did not take up the option to sign him permanently.

Arsenal are set to complete the permanent signing of David Raya after activating the £27m purchase option that was included as part of his loan move last summer.

​​​​Marcus Rashford is set to hold talks with Manchester United's new sporting director Dan Ashworth as his future hangs in the balance.

Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona has taken fresh aim at Declan Rice following their furious clash despite the England star's apology.

Granit Xhaka is expected to feature in Switzerland's Euro 2024 quarter-final against England after reports revealed he was set to undergo a scan.

Romania were left furious after their goalkeeper was forced to remove a pair of trainers from his penalty area shortly before Donyell Malen scored his second goal in the Netherlands' 3-0 win.

THE TIMES

Jude Bellingham will insist his crotch-grabbing gesture against Slovakia was not meant to be offensive after being contacted by UEFA to explain his actions.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has revealed he has had throat cancer diagnosed for a second time and will undergo surgery to treat the illness.

Tara Moore is back at Wimbledon after it was ruled contaminated meat caused her positive doping test, but she has paid a heavy price in trying to clear her name.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley have agreed a deal with Santos to sign defender Lucas Pires.

Brighton are interested in adding Rayo Vallecano's Romania international right-back Andrei Ratiu to the squad for their first season under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Manchester City are set to sign Savinho, also known as Savio, on a five-year contract.

Southampton have reached an agreement in principle with Peterborough for the signing of central defender Ronnie Edwards.

Hibernian midfielder Ewan Henderson has agreed a deal to join Belgium Pro League club Beerschot in a permanent transfer.

Darko Gyabi has re-joined Plymouth on a season-long loan from Leeds.

Manchester City are advancing on a deal to sign England U16 captain Harrison Miles after the expiry of his contract at Southampton.

Mohammed Kudus' West Ham contract includes a release clause that, as of July 1, will not be available to trigger until next summer.

New Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is set to name Jonas Scheuermann as his number two for next season.

Josh Sargent admitted he was "shocked, upset and frustrated" by the USMNT's Copa America group stage exit which has left it "easy to say bad things" about the team.

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has joined Austrian champions Sturm Graz on loan for the 2024-25 season

DAILY EXPRESS

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams may be on his way to Liverpool this summer, according to multiple emerging reports.

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has signed for Juventus in a deal worth £20m.

Liverpool remain interested in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon but face having to pay at least £70m.

Manchester United reportedly intend to keep Marcus Rashford at the club this summer amid uncertainty over his future.

Luke Shaw's future at Manchester United appears up in the air after they reportedly agreed a deal to bring Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez to the club this summer.

Manchester United are working to offload Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood by next week, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo's heart rate during Portugal's Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Slovenia was at its lowest before he took their first penalty in the shootout, new data has revealed.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal's first penalty in their shoot-out win, despite being denied from the spot in extra time

Austria star Marcel Sabitzer was struck by an item that appeared to have been thrown by Turkey supporters during their last-16 defeat at Euro 2024.

Matthijs de Ligt has indicated that he wants to move to Manchester United - and the club could sign a second centre-back this summer by making a new bid for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Blackburn Rovers are planning to pay their women's team players' salaries of just £9,000 a year for the upcoming season.

Benfica have reportedly opened talks with Atletico Madrid about a shock deal to take back Joao Felix five years after they sold him - for a slither of the price.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to put Ronald Araujo and Raphinha up for sale to fund a lucrative swoop for Spain and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Dan Evans has claimed that Wimbledon staff "don't care about the players" after suggesting he was risking injury on wet grass on Court 12 on Tuesday.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are poised to sign the England right-back Lucy Bronze and the Spain youth international midfielder Julia Bartel, both from Barcelona on free transfers.

Image: Lucy Bronze is set for a return to the WSL

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are on the brink of tying up a deal with a new temporary home for the start of the season - with Hampden Park now believed to be the frontrunner.

Rangers have beaten the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to the capture of Alfie Hutchison.

Ryan McGowan is set to leave St Johnstone - and is expected to sign for an unnamed Championship club this week.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to leave Arsenal, with talks over a move to Sevilla under way.

Josh Walker is set to join Queen of the South as new boss Peter Murphy steps up his Palmerston rebuild.

Jimmy Thelin has revealed that Duk has not travelled with his Aberdeen squad because he has a medical issue.

Rangers youngster Jay Hogarth is to join Queen of the South.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland chiefs are backing Steve Clarke - despite their Euro 2024 nightmare.

Celtic will have to fight it out with European clubs to land top talent Andy Rojas after his club revealed they have already received an offer from a Portuguese side.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.