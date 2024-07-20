Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori's former girlfriend confirms imminent move to Arsenal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Fans are convinced Riccardo Calafiori's ex-girlfriend has confirmed his imminent move to Arsenal.

Thomas Frank has offered an update on the ongoing speculation surrounding Ivan Toney's future at Brentford, admitting it will cost a lot for the striker to be sold.

Celtic fans have mocked Rangers over ticket prices for their pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Manchester United's 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Rangers

DAILY MIRROR

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made it clear who he would like to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager - Jurgen Klopp.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Igor Thiago nets a brace in Brentford’s 5-2 pre-season friendly win against AFC Wimbledon

Manchester United are determined to make Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte their third signing of the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United are in negotiations to sign Matthijs de Ligt but insists he isn't solely responsible for the idea.

THE ATHLETIC

Liam Rosenior is in advanced talks to become the new head coach of Strasbourg and is the club's leading candidate for the position.

Bournemouth midfielder and USMNT international Tyler Adams will miss the start of the 2024-25 season after undergoing back surgery.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers coach Alex Rae responds to questions about Trabzonspor's bid for their captain James Tavernier

Callum Wilson is a fitness doubt for the start of the season due to a back injury - which also risks affecting Newcastle United's summer transfer plans.

Everton have informed Manchester United they do not intend to sanction Jarrad Branthwaite's exit this summer, irrespective of their proposed takeover by the Friedkin Group (TFG) collapsing.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag has claimed Manchester United are still a "long way" from being able to win the Premier League and Champions League again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Benstead reflects on Manchester United's pre-season friendly win against Rangers

Napoli will make a move for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour next week.

Leicester City have made a new £21 million bid for Juventus winger Matias Soule and are pushing to agree a deal next week.

THE TIMES

Arsenal have agreed a £43million deal for Riccardo Calafiori, the Bologna and Italy central defender.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski combine in superb team goal against QPR in a pre-season friendly

THE SUN

Everton fans have branded their club a "joke" after spotting a problem with their new kit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Morsy's thunderous strike for Ipswich sees off Shakhtar Donetsk in pre-season friendly in Austria

Manchester United have reportedly put a strict condition on any loan move for Antony. Erik ten Hag is prepared to let the Brazilian winger leave Old Trafford for the season.

David de Gea has dropped a cryptic transfer hint as he continues to search for a new club. The Spanish goalkeeper has been a free agent for an entire year following his exit from Manchester United.

A British investment firm is ready to rescue Everton from the threat of administration. This comes after a second American takeover at Goodison Park collapsed on Thursday evening.

Erik ten Hag told the Manchester United hierarchy it was his way or he would walk - after they decided to keep him as manager.