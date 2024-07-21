Aston Villa to target Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as Moussa Diaby replacement - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Aston Villa will look to replace Moussa Diaby with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Jack Grealish fears police will never catch the robbery gang behind a £1m raid on his home.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss Arsenal's tour of the USA to receive treatment on a knee problem.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri wants £50m - including annual payments for the next 10 years - to walk away from the club.

DAILY MAIL

Antony's agent has spoken out on the Brazilian's future at Manchester United this summer amid doubt over his future, insisting the winger plans to stay at Old Trafford.

Al Ittihad have made contact with Manchester City about sealing a move for Ederson over the coming weeks.

West Ham are interested in a move for AC Milan and England defender Fikayo Tomori.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has confirmed a defender could leave the club amid continued interest from Manchester United in Matthijs de Ligt.

Enzo Fernandez was paraded at his boyhood club River Plate on Sunday in Argentina before the whole stadium was filmed appearing to sing the racist chant he is being investigated over.

Rosenborg's clash with Lillestrom was abandoned after four anti-VAR protests in the first 30 minutes.

DAILY MIRROR

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold would love to see Gareth Southgate replaced by his former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United have been told to donate the funds made from Mason Greenwood's controversial sale to women's charities.

METRO

Manchester United are interested in keeping Sofyan Amrabat at the club after his loan spell but want to negotiate a new deal.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal have named their 26-man squad for the pre-season tour of the USA with Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah travelling despite there being transfer interest in all three.

Marseille have agreed a deal with Tottenham for the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Everton have informed Manchester United they do not intend to sanction Jarrad Branthwaite's exit this summer, irrespective of their proposed takeover by the Friedkin Group collapsing.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag has insisted he is stronger as a manager after winning the FA Cup with Manchester United and should be considered second only to Pep Guardiola in terms of the impact he has made since coming to English football.

Hundreds of thousands of tickets for the Paris Olympics, including for the 100m finals and the opening ceremony, remain unsold less than a week before the start of the Games.

THE TELEGRAPH

Jos Buttler is expected to withdraw from the Hundred ahead of crunch talks over his future as England captain.

RAF anti-drone technology and UK sniffer dogs have been handpicked by French authorities to support the biggest ever sporting security operation at the Paris Olympics.

THE STANDARD

Manchester United do not want to allow Scott McTominay to leave the club amid interest from Fulham and Tottenham.

SCOTTISH SUN

Atalanta have made an increased offer for Matt O'Riley but Celtic are expected to reject it.

Rangers defender John Souttar is intent on using his devastating Euro 2024 snub as a source of motivation for the campaign ahead.