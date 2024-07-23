Trent Alexander-Arnold committed to Liverpool despite Real Madrid interest - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Trent Alexander-Arnold is committed to Liverpool this season despite interest from Real Madrid.

Oli McBurnie has rejected a triple-his-money move in order to seal a switch to Las Palmas.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City will hold talks with Kevin De Bruyne to discuss his future after Pep Guardiola confirmed the midfielder will stay for the final year of his contract.

Trevoh Chalobah feels he is being forced out of Chelsea after being excluded from their travelling squad to the United States, with the club likely to sell their home-grown central defender this summer.

Manchester United fly out to Los Angeles for a pre-season tour of the US on Wednesday, leaving behind hundreds of worried staff who have been told their jobs are at risk.

Team GB have hired former BBC weatherwoman Penny Tranter to provide forecasts for them during the Paris Games.

DAILY MIRROR

Jadon Sancho could be offered an escape route from Manchester United by Paris Saint-Germain - but only if they are willing to pay up to £40m for him.

Manchester United must first sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka if they want to sign Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are braced for more offers from Saudi Arabia for goalkeeper Ederson.

THE TIMES

Matthew Mott is expected to leave his role as England's white-ball head coach after the conclusion of Rob Key's review into the limited-overs team.

THE ATHLETIC

Sources close to David de Gea said the former Manchester United goalkeeper had several options on the table, including a club in Saudi Arabia, one in the US and one in Italy. De Gea expects to have news about his future next week.

Getafe will continue to make money from Mason Greenwood due to an unusual sell-on clause inserted into his loan move from Manchester United last summer.

Joelinton is confident that Bruno Guimaraes will stay at Newcastle United this summer, following positive conversations with his best friend.

DAILY RECORD

Wanted Connor Goldson has reportedly seen his move to Aris Limassol put "on hold" as he jetted out with the rest of his Rangers team-mates for the friendly clash with Birmingham.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Jort van der Sande is expected to become a Dundee United player within the next 48 hours.