Kalvin Phillips has told Man City he wants permanent move away from club - Paper Talk

Kalvin Phillips has told Manchester City he wants a permanent move away from the club.

Manchester United could look to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan again, according to reports

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have rejected an £11.8m bid from French club Marseille for Japan midfielder Wataru Endo.

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui if they can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

Leicester City are weighing up a big-money offer for Celtic's Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate.

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, continues to press motorsport's claims for Olympic inclusion.

Chelsea's latest young signing Renato Veiga says patience is needed amid their stumbling start to pre-season, with Saturday's 4-1 loss to Celtic sparking concern among some supporters.

Prince Cisse - the son of former Liverpool star Djibril Cisse - has signed a scholarship contract with the club.

Pep Guardiola claimed a proper preparation for Manchester City's latest title defence is impossible and expects to head into the campaign undercooked.

FIFA is in Paris - with president Gianni Infantino one of those under an umbrella on Friday night - to complete the formalities of the 2030 Spain, Portugal and Morocco World Cup bid.

DAILY MIRROR

Harvey Elliott believes Lee Carsley would be ready to step up and take the senior England job.

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted the £25m price tag put on his head is "majorly high" as he seeks to resolve his future at Anfield.

Liverpool will not be throwing their newest starlet Trey Nyoni straight into Premier League action - despite some sparkling pre-season performances.

THE SUN

Manchester United look ready to bring old boy Michael Appleton into their backroom staff. The 48-year-old was at United as a kid before moving to Preston, then becoming a manager.

Tom Cannon will spark a three-club scrap if Leicester decide to let him go this summer. Sheffield United, West Brom and Stoke City are all eyeing a loan for Cannon.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Guy Porter, the former Leicester and England centre, has retired from all rugby at the age of 27 after suffering issues around concussion.

.THE ATHLETIC

Nick Pope claims he was never given an explanation for his England omission and is determined to reclaim a spot in the national squad.

Canada used a drone to monitor a Chile training session before their match at the men's Copa America last month.

Wolves winger Enso Gonzalez faces an extended period on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament (ACL) injury during the men's football tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Christian Barmore, the standout defensive tackle who is one of the New England Patriots' best players, was diagnosed with blood clots over the weekend, the team announced in a statement.

THE GUARDIAN

Sport Canada is withholding funding relating to the country's women's football coach, Bev Priestman, and two other suspended team officials, calling the drone scandal that has engulfed the team a national embarrassment.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confessed 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli is his "first option" to fill the seat of Lewis Hamilton.

Federico Chiesa reportedly favours a transfer to Manchester United despite Arsenal commencing negotiations with Juventus.

DAILY RECORD

In-demand Matt O'Riley is reportedly "willing to wait" for a move to Atalanta with clubs across Europe chasing the Celtic midfielder.

Cyriel Dessers has shot down speculation he will be next to join the Rangers exodus.

Tanner Tessmann's agent Andrea D'Amico has conceded Venezia's asking price may scare off suitors amid interest from Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers admits Gustaf Lagerbielke is set for a Celtic exit in the summer window.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee are signing QPR left-back Ziyad Larkeche on a season-long loan.

Partick Thistle have been left stewing after a screenshot error by a Hampden administrator denied them the chance to make a late substitution against Motherwell in the League Cup.

Napoli will submit an improved £10m offer for Scotland star Billy Gilmour.