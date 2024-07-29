Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna emerges as shock contender for England job - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is a shock contender for the England job.

Julian Alvarez has admitted he is not happy being left out of the biggest Manchester City games.

Image: Julian Alvarez has spoken about his time at Man City

Aston Villa's star signing Amadou Onana has launched a music career just days after his move from Everton.

THE GUARDIAN

Napoli are open to including Romelu Lukaku in discussions with Chelsea over Victor Osimhen, with the Serie A side keen to wrap up a move for the Belgium striker.

The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that two boxers who were disqualified from the world champion­ships last year for failing gender eligibility tests will be allowed to fight in Paris.

Manchester United are closing in on signing Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui after agreeing a fee of between £15m and £20m for the right-back, with a potential stumbling block the need to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to finance the transfer.

Christian Eriksen wants to play for the next three years at the highest level but the Manchester United midfielder admits he may in time countenance dropping to a lower standard - potentially even into park football. The Dane signed for United in July 2022 and his contract expires in June.

DAILY MAIL

Steve Bruce could make a shock return to management - as coach of Jamaica.

Rafael Nadal has revealed he will make a decision on whether to retire from tennis after the Olympics following his singles defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Former Manchester United star Tobin Heath has claimed the club's women's team were let down by the board during the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku is set to return to the club's training ground to begin his preparations for the new season with stars not included in the Blues' USA pre-season tour squad.

Christian Eriksen believes Manchester United have learned their lesson from last summer's overloaded US tour by putting football first during their stay in Los Angeles.

Former England international Steven Caulker has signed for the 16th club of his career - Turkish second-tier outfit Keciorengucu - after advertising his availability as a free agent on social media.

The British Olympic Association is investigating after a post which appears to show a women's rugby star making a racist comment was posted on Instagram.

EVENING STANDARD

Aaron Anselmino has hailed his imminent move to Chelsea as a "dream".

David Pleat will no longer be part of Tottenham's scouting department.

Lucas Bergvall has provided a promising update after suffering a pre-season injury scare for Tottenham.

THE MIRROR

Arne Slot is using Liverpool's pre-season tour to assess his players before making recruitment and retention decisions after rejecting a bid for Wataru Endo.

Image: Liverpool have rejected a big for Wataru Endo

THE ATHLETIC

Eddie Howe has expressed his delight that Bruno Guimaraes remains a Newcastle United player after a June deadline passed with no rival club activating a £100m release clause in the Brazil international's contract.

Jack Grealish says his exclusion from the England squad for the summer's European Championship left him "heartbroken" and that the experience was the toughest of his football career.

Chelsea duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Nicolas Jackson are being lined up to play their first minutes of pre-season this week.

Amanda Staveley says she is open to investing in another football club following her exit from Newcastle United.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay says Arsenal target Mikel Merino has had a contract offer on the table for over a year.

THE TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest's player of the season Murillo has declared his commitment to the club and is focused on staying for at least another year.

Great Britain's swimming team have implemented a range of anti-Covid mitigations and say they are unfazed by the news that Adam Peaty tested positive just hours after his Olympic silver on Sunday.

THE EXPRESS

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella has returned to Cobham for pre-season training early ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of a new midfielder after welcoming Riccardo Calafiori to the Emirates Stadium.

DAILY STAR

Barcelona have launched a new offer to land Manchester City's Joao Cancelo.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are locked in internal talks about a potential bid for Lawrence Shankland - as manager Philippe Clement threw an olive branch at wantaway Todd Cantwell.

Rangers are set to miss out on Goncalo Borges with FC Porto reportedly in the "final stages" of rubber stamping a move to Strasbourg.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has confessed that "bits are going on" behind the scenes over the future of Tommy Conway amid interest from Celtic.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hannibal Mejbri could leave Manchester United in the next few days, according to a report.

Southampton midfielder Shea Charles has emerged as Celtic's latest target.

Celtic want Adam Idah back at Parkhead and showed their hand with a bid earlier this summer - now Fiorentina and Hellas Verona are reportedly keen on the frontman too.