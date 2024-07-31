Man Utd want Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen on Leroy Sane - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ben Chilwell has become a shock target for Manchester United with his Chelsea future in doubt, reports say.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane, who is said to be willing to swap Bavaria for north London.

Gary O'Neil has revealed he dreams of becoming England boss - but says it is way too early for him to replace Gareth Southgate.

Leicester City have cooled their interest in Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

Saudi Arabia will build 11 new stadiums for the 2034 World Cup in what is likely to be the most expensive sports construction project ever undertaken.

West Ham are closing in on a triple swoop for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and attacking duo Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool could be forced to consider bringing in a new defender should Joe Gomez leave this summer.

The Canada women's football coach at the centre of a spying scandal that has rocked the Olympics has sensationally claimed the men's side has "a whole operation" on it.

Wesley Fofana insists Enzo Fernandez is not racist, saying his Chelsea team-mate simply needed educating on why the Argentine chant aimed at the French was so hurtful.

Yaya Toure may be a Manchester City legend, but he was happy to give Ivory Coast compatriot and Manchester United winger Amad some secrets to his success when the two met on holiday in the Maldives this summer.

Arsenal's owners have revealed they have opened discussions around upgrading their home stadium, the Emirates.

England and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has selflessly donated £10,000 to the victims of the harrowing knife rampage in Southport that has left three children dead and others critically injured, with Steven Gerrard pledging the same five-figure sum.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate is reportedly being targeted by BBC bosses for a role on Match of the Day.

Amanda Staveley said she could "move on to other projects" following her departure from Newcastle United.

Despite links to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, along with a number of Premier League teams, Nico Williams has decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao for the 2024/25 season.

Conor Gallagher may need convincing to join Atletico Madrid even though Chelsea are willing to sell him.

Manchester City could be open to selling Julian Alvarez for almost half the initially-suggested £77m fee.

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth played a key role in ensuring Steve McClaren left the club hassle-free.

Mason Mount says he sees the new season as a "fresh start" for him after his nightmare first year at Manchester United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he has told Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah to join Marseille, as the French club looks to strike a deal for the 25-year-old this summer.

Olympic approval of two boxers who failed gender and testosterone eligibility tests has been described as "'incredibly dangerous", according to one leading woman fighter.

Leigh Halfpenny, the former Wales full-back, has joined Harlequins with immediate effect as injury cover for the upcoming season.

Manchester United are under increased pressure to sign another centre-back and striker after being dealt a huge double injury blow to Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is considering his Anfield future after it emerged the England international almost left the club last month as part of a swap deal for Anthony Gordon.

THE TIMES

Ivan Toney looks increasingly likely to stay at Brentford this summer after Igor Thiago, the £30m striker signed as a replacement, had knee surgery which will sideline him for most of 2024.

Team GB boxing are understood to be very unhappy after a series of controversial judging decisions that very nearly condemned them to a first-round wipeout in Paris.

Former rugby players taking legal action over brain injuries have lodged a formal complaint with the Government's information watchdog, claiming the sport's authorities are "suppressing" the release of medical records.

THE ATHLETIC

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Nico Williams is expected to remain with Athletic Bilbao next season, leaving Barcelona with practically zero chance of signing the winger this summer.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign defender Yan Couto.

Southampton's senior academy scout Danny Moody has joined Tottenham.

Olympic medallists from North Korea, South Korea and China posed for a selfie following the table tennis mixed doubles medal's ceremony.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are poised to sign Anna Sandberg from BK Hacken for what will be a record transfer fee for a Swedish women's player.

EVENING STANDARD

Fulham have not ruled out sending Jay Stansfield out on loan again this season.

Leicester want to sign Jordan Ayew, with Crystal Palace considering selling the forward this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic target Adam Idah faces disciplinary action at Norwich after missing the team flight to a European training camp.

Former Celtic hero Neil Lennon has found himself at the centre of an astonishing situation in Romania.

Celtic are edging closer to a deal for Norwich City striker Adam Idah.

Rangers are closing in on a deal for FC Twente captain Robin Propper - and he could be joined at Ibrox by fellow countryman Marco van Ginkel.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will meet supporters to answer their burning questions on Ibrox life.

THE SCOTSMAN

Callum Davidson has stressed that Queen's Park's willingness to accommodate Rangers' need to play home matches at Hampden was motivated solely by a desire to assist Scottish football.