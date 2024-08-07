Manchester United continue their pursuit of Burnley and Norway midfielder Sander Berge - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are continuing their pursuit of Burnley midfielder Sander Berge this summer. The Red Devils could tie the Norwegian down to a contract worth £100,000 per week.

THE TIMES

Enzo Fernandez is expected to be appointed one of Chelsea's vice-captains despite having upset some of his team-mates by posting a video singing a racist and homophobic song about France footballers.

Olympic taekwondo champion, Jade Jones, refused to partake in drugs testing then escaped a ban after authorities agreed she bore no blame.

THE ATHLETIC

Ange Postecoglou has claimed "you can see the growth" as Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season tour has "run seamlessly".

Valencia appear to have pulled the plug on Javi Guerra's proposed move to Atletico Madrid.

Crystal Palace are prepared to sanction the departure of Sam Johnstone if suitable offers arrive after the goalkeeper asked to leave Selhurst Park.

Lewis Grabban and Wes Morgan have returned to Nottingham Forest to take on roles in the academy.

THE GUARDIAN

Coca-Cola are under fire for the over-use of bottles and cups at the Paris 2024 Olympics despite organisers' promise of the most eco-friendly Games in history.

THE I

Hooligans involved in the far-right violence erupting across the UK could be banned from attending football matches, i has learnt.

THE DAILY MAIL

The government have urged the country's sports clubs to call for an end to the riots that have rocked the nation - and send out a message promoting community cohesion.

THE TELEGRAPH

Crystal Palace eye up Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah in £25m deal to replace Marc Guehi.

The changing of the guard at Lord's will continue when Guy Lavender leaves his post as MCC chief executive this year.

Kieran Trippier is on West Ham's radar as they step up attempts to land a right-back ahead of the Premier League season starting next week.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has attracted interest from all three of the clubs promoted to the Premier League last season - Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

THE INDEPENDENT

Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain believes there are not many better options than "serial winner" Andy Flower for the vacant England white-ball head coach role but has doubts over whether he will get it.

Tennis player Sebastian Korda said he had achieved one of the biggest goals of his career by capturing the Washington Open title and emulating his father Petr, who won the tournament 32 years ago.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have reportedly contacted Chelsea FC about signing Leo Castledine.

THE DAILY RECORD

Hannibal Mejbri has been linked to both Rangers and Celtic but will only be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer if a permanent offer is made for the midfielder.

James McCarthy is no longer listed as a Celtic player on the club's official website as his Hoops career plunges into further anonymity.