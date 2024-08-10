Liverpool locked in talks with Real Sociedad over Martin Zubimendi signing - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool remain locked in negotiations with Real Sociedad over the signing of Martin Zubimendi, although they are determined to complete the deal.

Manchester United will hand Aaron Wan-Bissaka a seven-figure payout to make sure of his move to West Ham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag discusses the club's transfer strategy as they look to bolster the squad in the summer window

New Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has wiped his entire X account in a bid to show he does not harbour any loyalties towards bitter rivals Manchester City.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea defender Reece James has had a setback ahead of the new season after suffering a new hamstring injury.

Barcelona defender Julian Araujo is close to completing a move to Bournemouth.

Leicester are working on a deal to sign winger Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Arsenal are ready to sanction Eddie Nketiah's departure to Marseille on loan with an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.7m).

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Emma Hayes paid tribute to her late father after the United States beat Brazil 1-0 to win their first Olympic title since 2012.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea could be set to start the new Premier League season without a shirt sponsor for a second year in a row.

Jordan Chiles has been stripped of the Olympic bronze medal she won in the women's floor final after a bombshell ruling from the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Sheffield United are making an ambitious move to take Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on loan from Turkish side Besiktas.

Trevoh Chalobah has been barred from using Chelsea's first-team facilities as he nears an emotional exit.

Sheffield Wednesday have threatened to remove fans wearing fake football shirts from their stadium.

SUNDAY MAIL

Atalanta have tested Celtic's resolve for Matt O'Riley once again - but the two sides are still well apart in their valuation.