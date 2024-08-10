 Skip to content

Liverpool locked in talks with Real Sociedad over Martin Zubimendi signing - Paper Talk

Plus: Arsenal to let Eddie Nketiah join Marseille on loan with obligation to buy; Barcelona defender Julian Araujo close to moving to Bournemouth; Leicester working on loan deal to sign Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray; Sheffield United target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain loan move from Besiktas

Saturday 10 August 2024 23:17, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool remain locked in negotiations with Real Sociedad over the signing of Martin Zubimendi, although they are determined to complete the deal.

Manchester United will hand Aaron Wan-Bissaka a seven-figure payout to make sure of his move to West Ham.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag discusses the club's transfer strategy as they look to bolster the squad in the summer window

New Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has wiped his entire X account in a bid to show he does not harbour any loyalties towards bitter rivals Manchester City.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea defender Reece James has had a setback ahead of the new season after suffering a new hamstring injury.

Reece James

Barcelona defender Julian Araujo is close to completing a move to Bournemouth.

Leicester are working on a deal to sign winger Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Arsenal are ready to sanction Eddie Nketiah's departure to Marseille on loan with an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.7m).

Eddie Nketiah kisses the match ball after completing his hat-trick against Sheffield United

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Emma Hayes paid tribute to her late father after the United States beat Brazil 1-0 to win their first Olympic title since 2012.

USA head coach Emma Hayes was very emotional at full-time and dedicated the gold medal to her late father

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea could be set to start the new Premier League season without a shirt sponsor for a second year in a row.

Jordan Chiles has been stripped of the Olympic bronze medal she won in the women's floor final after a bombshell ruling from the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Sheffield United are making an ambitious move to take Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on loan from Turkish side Besiktas.

Trevoh Chalobah has been barred from using Chelsea's first-team facilities as he nears an emotional exit.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Sheffield Wednesday have threatened to remove fans wearing fake football shirts from their stadium.

SUNDAY MAIL

Atalanta have tested Celtic's resolve for Matt O'Riley once again - but the two sides are still well apart in their valuation.

