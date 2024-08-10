England striker Ivan Toney emerges as top target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ivan Toney is a top target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, according to shock reports.

The Saudi Pro League will bid for Mohamed Salah or Kevin De Bruyne this summer - if an opportunity arises.

Crystal Palace are willing to spend big on Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Ipswich are haggling over a deal for Blackburn striker Sammie Szmodics - with the teams just £500,000 apart on a fee.

Yves Bissouma filmed himself inhaling deadly laughing gas just days before the new season kicks off.

Raphael Varane hobbled off injured just 20 minutes into his Como debut.

DAILY MAIL

There is still no contract offer on the table for Virgil van Dijk as the Liverpool captain enters the final season of his Reds deal.

Everton are reportedly at risk of beginning the Premier League season with yet another points deduction.

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has appealed the Olympic chiefs' decision to take Jordan Chiles' bronze medal after she stepped on the podium for the floor competition in Paris.

DAILY MIRROR

Ederson has thanked Pep Guardiola for persuading him to remain at Manchester City this season.

Jose Mourinho made a fast start to life at Fenerbahce - getting booked inside 20 minutes during his first league game.

Steven Fletcher admits playing in front of co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney always gives Wrexham's players a lift.

THE ATHLETIC

Fulham have submitted a £20m offer for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Barcelona have announced the departure of midfielder Sergi Roberto, ending his 18-year association with the club.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu faces further weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from a knee injury that has seen him miss the bulk of pre-season.

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool must add to their squad before the transfer window closes this month and has faith that signings will be made.

Chelsea defender Caleb Wiley has joined Strasbourg on a season-long loan deal.

THE GUARDIAN

Newcastle are interested in signing the England striker Nikita Parris from the Women's Super League club Manchester United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester City have made a £23.2m bid for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis and are continuing talks with Galatasaray over a possible deal for Wilfried Zaha.

The British Olympic Association has promised "to get back at the Aussies" and rise up the medal table at Los Angeles in 2028 after a significant drop in golds despite another huge medal haul.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal's pursuit of Mikel Merino appears to have hit an obstacle as Real Sociedad have made a last-ditch attempt to retain the midfielder.

DAILY RECORD

Raging Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has claimed that the club feel like they have been "blackmailed" into losing Teun Koopmeiners - in a deal that could fund a fresh attempt to sign Matt O'Riley.

Rangers are expected to cash-in on misfit Jose Cifuentes in the next 24 hours as he nears a move to Aris Thessaloniki.

Jimmy Thelin has insisted no deal has been done - despite Bojan Miovski having looked to say his Aberdeen goodbyes.

SCOTTISH SUN

Vaclav Cerny insists he's ready to start Rangers' crucial Champions League crunch with Dynamo Kyiv.

Neil Lennon insisted he has no intention of quitting Rapid Bucharest and is at the club for the "long haul".