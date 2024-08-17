Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal could finally land Mikel Merino - for £30m.

The father of football superkid Lamine Yamal has been discharged from hospital, two days after he was stabbed.

Paul Pogba has put his mansion back on the market for £4m to try to claw back earnings following his four-year football ban.

Jurgen Klopp will make a return to football management next month to take charge in a one-off farewell match for Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski.

Victor Lindelof is set to be offered a way out of Manchester United by Fiorentina, according to reports.

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has reportedly decided he wants to join Napoli.

THE TIMES

Arsenal are closing in on a £29.8m deal to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. The Spain midfielder has entered the final year of his contract.

Arsenal are open to selling Thomas Partey, the 31-year-old midfielder who has entered the final year of his contract.

Leicester City have lost out on Adam Hlozek after a proposed deal for the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward was hijacked by Hoffenheim for an initial £14.5m.

Anthony McGrath has emerged as the favourite to return to Yorkshire to head up a new management team.

UK Athletics insiders say doubts about Birmingham hosting the 2026 European Championships because of the city council's financial problems have now eased, and the event will go ahead at the Alexander Stadium as planned.

DAILY MAIL

There was no sign of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford for Friday's game against Fulham but Avram Glazer was in the building for the first time since August 2022 when Manchester United lost their first home game of the season to Brighton.

Eberechci Eze's £60m release clause has expired.

Jhon Duran has been read the riot act by Aston Villa as he prepares to face the club he has been desperate to join this summer.

Spain's Jon Rahm is reportedly having second thoughts over his nine-figure deal to leave the PGA Tour for the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in 2023.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League clubs have been accused of exploiting loyal fans after rising season ticket prices by up to 32 per cent.

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Joao Cancelo could be part of his Manchester City plans for the coming season.

THE ATHLETIC

Croydon Council has formally approved Crystal Palace's plans to redevelop their Selhurst Park stadium, six-and-a-half years after planning permission was first granted in principle.

Unai Emery has called for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran to be "patient" following speculation about his future this summer.

Jobe Bellingham has signed a contract extension with Sunderland.

Leicester City striker Patson Daka has been ruled out of action for several months after undergoing ankle surgery.

Willian has confirmed he will not be signing a new contract with Fulham and has left the club.

Thiago Alcantara has left Barcelona's coaching staff, less than a month after the club announced his temporary return.

Kenan Yildiz has signed a new contract with Juventus and become the club's new No 10.

Hull City have completed the signing of Chelsea striker Mason Burstow on a permanent transfer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Enzo Maresca says Ben Chilwell can leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes later this month.

Crystal Palace have rejected a fourth bid from Newcastle United for their captain Marc Guehi with the Saudi-owned club still short of the valuation of around £70m that the Palace ownership place on the England international.

Chelsea are due to hold a new round of talks with Atletico Madrid over the weekend as the two clubs aim to break the deadlock over Conor Gallagher and Joao Felix.

THE GUARDIAN

Sean Dyche has said talks over his new contract can wait while the "much bigger picture" of the club's future remains unresolved.

DAILY EXPRESS

Xabi Alonso has reportedly pleaded with Piero Hincapie to stay at Bayer Leverkusen this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Tottenham.

Manchester United have reportedly held discussions over a possible £51m transfer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad with one more signing before the summer transfer window closes.