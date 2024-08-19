Man City pair Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo wanted by Saudi club Al Hilal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have Manchester City defenders Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo on a three-man shortlist to reinforce their defence.

Manchester United are willing to wait until transfer deadline day to try to sign Manuel Ugarte and there does not have to be any outgoings to finance the deal.

Raheem Sterling fears he will play no further role at Chelsea after his surprise omission from the squad against Manchester City.

THE TIMES

Brentford expect Ivan Toney to join Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, with the Premier League club hoping to receive about £50m for the striker.

Chelsea have turned down an offer from Napoli for Romelu Lukaku worth about £25.6m - initially to take him on loan for one season.

THE SUN

Brentford are keen to get the Ivan Toney deal done and dusted by the weekend and are likely to accept £45m for the wantaway striker, with Chelsea still considering a late swoop.

Manchester City's bigwigs want Pep Guardiola to make a decision about his future before Christmas.

DAILY MIRROR

The upheaval at Manchester United since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe in February reportedly could be turned into a documentary.

Hannibal Mejbri is most likely to move to France or Spain before the transfer deadline, despite earlier interest from Rangers.

DAILY MAIL

Raheem Sterling has been the subject of an enquiry from Juventus amid uncertainty over his future.

Bruno Guimaraes is Newcastle United's new team captain and is now almost certain to remain at the club.

Newcastle are aware that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is exploring options after missing the Reds' 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres could be headed for a surprise return to the Premier League as Newcastle are reportedly preparing a bid for the winger.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves are planning to spend only £20m of the £94m banked from the sales of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman, as the club continue to safeguard their financial position.

THE ATHLETIC

Ilkay Gundogan is considering his options amid the possibility of leaving Barcelona - and Manchester City are interested in re-signing him.

Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.

DAILY RECORD

Michael Beale insists Rangers should have sent out the same message for him as they are doing now with Philippe Clement - and revealed he would never have taken the job in the first place if he had known so many key personnel would leave.

Financially-stricken Inverness Caley Thistle believe they are set for a new dawn after £3m of historic debts were wiped out - with backing from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rangers are on course to be back at Ibrox by the end of next month after taking delivery of the third and final shipment of steel in the timescale outlined by chairman John Bennett.

SCOTTISH SUN

Euro hopefuls Kilmarnock have pulled back from making an official request to the SPFL for Sunday's game at Aberdeen to be postponed.