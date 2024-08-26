Victor Osimhen set to snub Saudi Arabia and wait for Chelsea in bid to leave Napoli - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

INDEPENDENT

Victor Osimhen is ready to snub a switch to Saudi Arabia and will wait on Chelsea to make their move before deciding where his future lies.

DAILY MAIL

Marc Guehi's future is set to be resolved in the next 48 hours following more talks between Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Chelsea face having to top up Raheem Sterling's £17m-per-season salary in their efforts to find a new club for their frozen-out forward.

Jamie Carragher has revealed how Liverpool narrowly missed out on signing Cristiano Ronaldo to rivals Manchester United during his time at Anfield.

A private jet has reportedly been scheduled for Jadon Sancho to fly from Manchester to Turin amid Juventus' interest in the winger.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are hoping to get four deals across the line before Friday's transfer deadline - one incoming and three outgoing.

DAILY MIRROR

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Fulham's Andreas Pereira and West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Leeds are trying to bolster their squad by landing Manor Solomon from Tottenham, Max Aarons from Bournemouth and Burnley's Manuel Benson.

THE SUN

Gary Neville has revealed the one Premier League team he "had massive respect for" and would loved to have joined.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly in talks over a shock Premier League return with Brentford.

GUARDIAN

Newcastle have renewed attempts to sign the Burnley and England U21 goalkeeper James Trafford.

Nayef Aguerd has rejected a loan move to an unnamed Bundesliga club, slowing West Ham's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Carlos Soler.

TELEGRAPH

Manu Tuilagi's brutal injury record has followed him over the Channel, with the centre set to miss the start of the Top 14 campaign after breaking his hand in his first appearance for Bayonne.

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali's futures are in doubt after England took drastic steps to move on from their 'golden generation' by axing the pair from their white-ball squads.

Louis Rees-Zammit appears unlikely to make the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster ahead of the new NFL season.

THE ATHLETIC

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a potential loan move for Manchester City star Matheus Nunes.

Raheem Sterling's priority is to resolve his contractual situation at Chelsea before holding talks with suitors over a move ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash is set to miss a month of action with a hamstring injury.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are reportedly keeping tabs on FC Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel.

Celtic are interested in bringing back Odsonne Edouard from Crystal Palace before the end of the window.

SCOTTISH SUN

Raith Rovers' search for a new manager has been extended after former Rangers striker David Healy stunned them by rejecting an offer to replace the sacked Ian Murray.