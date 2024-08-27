Victor Osimhen will snub Saudi interest and wait for Chelsea bid before deciding Napoli future - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Victor Osimhen is ready to snub a switch to Saudi Arabia and will wait on Chelsea to make their move before deciding where his future lies.

Brentford are looking to sign Brazilian wonderkid Gustavo Nunes - the 18-year-old left winger has been scouted by Chelsea and Manchester United.

Three more highly-rated Liverpool youngsters - Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak - could leave the club before the transfer deadline.

Al Ettifaq have opened talks with Chelsea over a move for Harvey Vale.

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his retirement plans to his supporters, stating that Al Nassr will likely be the final club of his career.

Oasis will cast no shadow over the Etihad Stadium, with an ongoing expansion of Manchester City's ground ending any hopes the reformed band will play there next summer.

Anthony Joshua's upcoming IBF heavyweight title fight with Daniel Dubois could break the boxing attendance record in Great Britain.

Manchester United's sporting director Dan Ashworth is understood to have discussed a swap deal for Jadon Sancho in meetings on Tuesday. The club are in talks with Chelsea, with reports suggesting Raheem Sterling could head to Old Trafford.

Andros Townsend has admitted that he doesn't know which club owns him as a transfer ban prevents his new Turkish side Antalyaspor from registering him.

Liverpool are reportedly 'working to complete' the signing of Juventus star Federico Chiesa before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Chelsea have reportedly put an end to their pursuit of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Tottenham are being ultra-selective about where they send highly-rated teenager Tyrese Hall on loan this season.

Sandro Tonali wants to repay the faith of manager Eddie Howe and Newcastle fans by being like a "new signing" as he returns from a 10-month ban.

Armando Broja's move to Ipswich Town has hit a snag due to an injury he picked up in training.

World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi came close to joining Manchester City, though the biggest draw was the fact he could meet the Gallagher brothers of Oasis.

Francis Ngannou insists he learned a lot from his fight with Anthony Joshua - despite being KO'd inside six minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen have made a loan offer for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton.

The PFA is considering taking action to prevent clubs moving senior players to 'bomb squads' away from the first team.

Nottingham Forest have put Brian Brobbey - who was once linked with Manchester United - on their list of potential striker signings for a fee of around £25 million.

KSI is braced for Conor McGregor's wild antics in Dublin - having been called out to a bare-knuckle fight last time they met.

Amir Khan is selling his luxury wedding venue after it hosted just a dozen marriages, his neighbours have claimed.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is set to smash the Wembley record of 94,000 fans when the pair line up for an all-London heavyweight war on September 21.

Cardiff City questioned the security arrangements at the home of rivals Swansea City after Ollie Tanner suffered a cut leg when an advertising board fell on him amid goal celebrations in Sunday's South Wales derby.

Senior England Rugby players held a call on Sunday to address the shock resignation of defence coach Felix Jones and reaffirm their confidence in Steve Borthwick.

Louis Rees-Zammit has been released by the Kansas City Chiefs during the team's roster cutdowns ahead of the new NFL season, with the former Wales wing now waiting to see if he will be signed to the team's practice squad.

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Scott McTominay is advancing towards a personal terms agreement with Napoli which would effectively rubber-stamp his move from Manchester United.

Eric Garcia had a very successful spell with Girona last season and Barcelona's Catalan neighbours are interested in buying Garcia permanently.

Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony is undergoing a medical ahead of joining Burnley on a season-long loan.

Brazilian Reinier Jesus is expected to leave Real Madrid before the end of the transfer window. Norwich have shown concrete interest in signing him on loan, but there is no agreement on the terms of the option to buy. Another Championship club is exploring a deal.

Everton are in talks to sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala from Lyon on a season-long loan.

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow says an issue in a medical examination saw his move to Southampton break down.

Rennes have agreed deal to sign Jota on loan from Al Ittihad, according to reports.

Hull have confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Gustavo Puerta from German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Steve Clarke admits Callum McGregor's decision to retire from Scotland duty took him by surprise - as he was sure the Celtic skipper had years left in the tank for his country.

Barcelona defender Alez Valle will reportedly be unveiled as a Celtic player on Wednesday after signing a season-long loan deal.