Arsenal weighing up Deadline Day moves for Raheem Sterling and Kingsley Coman - Paper Talk

THE INDEPENDENT

Arsenal are weighing up moves for Chelsea's Raheem Sterling or Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman having been approached about both in the final two days of the transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo ahead of the transfer deadline.

Millwall have rejected an approach from Burnley for Zian Flemming.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is really taking off this season after the striker splashed out £2.1million on private jets.

THE SUN

Southampton are exploring the possibility of signing Maxwel Cornet from West Ham. The Saints are also reported to be interested in a second raid on West Ham with a loan deal for their former midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Paul Pogba's appeal against his four-year drugs ban takes place today.

Nottingham Forest's leg-break victim Danilo may return to training by December.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal are exploring a move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto after hitting an impasse in talks over Espanyol's Joan Garcia.

Brighton have submitted a €20m (£16.8m) offer to Nordsjaelland for striker Conrad Harder.

Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha is close to joining Lyon on loan.

Manchester City are ready to offer midfielder James McAtee a new contract after rebuffing bids of up to £30m during the summer transfer window.

Chilean sports consultant Leandro Shara has threatened to sue European football's governing body UEFA for the "unauthorised and unfair use" of the "league phase" format it is introducing for its three club competitions this season.

Burnley have returned with a second bid for Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have expressed an interest in Anthony Gordon but the winger is set to stay at Newcastle beyond Friday's deadline, with preliminary talks over a new contract having opened.

Newcastle did not have a sell-on clause in the £10million deal that took Bobby Clark from Liverpool to RB Salzburg - and they are not owed anything should Ivan Toney move this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the reason why he broke into tears after missing a crucial penalty for Portugal during Euro 2024.

Declan Rice has donated £5,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for a West Ham Under-15 goalkeeper who is fighting cancer.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have agreed a £6m-plus deal to sign Auston Trusty - but now face an anxious wait to see if they can get a work permit before the close of the transfer window.

Rangers expect Scott Wright and Todd Cantwell to complete deadline-day exits - to free up money for Philippe Clement to make his own late additions.

Lyon have reportedly booted out an offer from Celtic for Mahamadou Diawara.

Duncan Ferguson has taken a massive 40 per cent wage cut to help protect staff jobs at Inverness Caley Thistle.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

It is understood Dundee's Luke McCowan remains on Brendan Rodgers Celtic's radar.