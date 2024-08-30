Manchester United rejected loan bids from Real Betis for Antony and Christian Eriksen - Paper Talk

Plus: Pep Guardiola feels Man City may have made a mistake in selling Julian Alvarez; Lee Carsley has been given an improved contract by the FA as England interim manager; Wayne Rooney could be reunited with Ravel Morrison at Plymouth
Saturday 31 August 2024 08:25, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Real Betis had bids to sign both Antony and Christian Eriksen on loan rejected by Manchester United before the Premier League transfer window shut on Friday.
Phil Foden is a doubt for England duty next week as he continues to suffer from illness.
Unai Emery has hit out at England's new regime for sending Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers to the Under-21 squad.
The sham reconciliation between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag earlier this summer was nothing more than a means to an end before the winger's move to Chelsea.
Chelsea failed in their pursuit of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen despite 'making a late offer'.
Pep Guardiola has brazenly admitted that Manchester City might have made a 'mistake' in selling young Argentina striker Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir has thanked an unnamed supporter for buying him a new wheelchair that he hopes can help him medal at Paris 2024.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Lee Carsley has been awarded an improved contract by the Football Association which indicates he will be given an extended chance to prove his credentials to be England's permanent manager.
DAILY MIRROR
Pep Guardiola insists Kyle Walker will be back for England after Three Lions caretaker boss Lee Carsley dropped him.
Jimmy Bullard has revealed he has been told a football club employed a private investigator to follow him in a bid to catch him breaking internal rules.
THE TIMES
Eddie Howe described the summer window as the most hands-off transfer period he has had since he took over at St James' Park in November 2021.
Gloucestershire's County Championship match was abandoned on the first day after the dangerous hybrid pitch at Bristol left two Northamptonshire batsmen with hand injuries and was deemed unfit.
Mitesh Velani, who left Saracens as part of the fallout from their salary-cap scandal, has been appointed as Yorkshire's new chief financial and operations officer.
THE SUN
Wayne Rooney could be reunited with Ravel Morrison, who is available for free, for a fourth time.
DAILY EXPRESS
Champions League match officials Bartosz Frankowiski and Tomasz Musial have reportedly been suspended for five months by the Polish FA after they were accused of stealing a road sign hours before they were set to oversee Rangers' European clash with Dynamo Kyiv.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers have failed to beat the transfer deadline and were unsuccessful in their pursuit of landing Southampton winger Samuel Edozie.