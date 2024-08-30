Manchester United rejected loan bids from Real Betis for Antony and Christian Eriksen - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Betis had bids to sign both Antony and Christian Eriksen on loan rejected by Manchester United before the Premier League transfer window shut on Friday.

Phil Foden is a doubt for England duty next week as he continues to suffer from illness.

Unai Emery has hit out at England's new regime for sending Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers to the Under-21 squad.

Jamie Redknapp and Lee Hendrie discuss and analyse Morgan Rogers' performance for Aston Villa against Arsenal.

The sham reconciliation between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag earlier this summer was nothing more than a means to an end before the winger's move to Chelsea.

Chelsea failed in their pursuit of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen despite 'making a late offer'.

Pep Guardiola has brazenly admitted that Manchester City might have made a 'mistake' in selling young Argentina striker Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

Watch some of the best goals Julian Alvarez has scored for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir has thanked an unnamed supporter for buying him a new wheelchair that he hopes can help him medal at Paris 2024.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lee Carsley has been awarded an improved contract by the Football Association which indicates he will be given an extended chance to prove his credentials to be England's permanent manager.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola insists Kyle Walker will be back for England after Three Lions caretaker boss Lee Carsley dropped him.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is happy that the hearing into the club's 115 charges will start soon and hopes for a quick resolution.

Jimmy Bullard has revealed he has been told a football club employed a private investigator to follow him in a bid to catch him breaking internal rules.

THE TIMES

Eddie Howe described the summer window as the most hands-off transfer period he has had since he took over at St James' Park in November 2021.

Gloucestershire's County Championship match was abandoned on the first day after the dangerous hybrid pitch at Bristol left two Northamptonshire batsmen with hand injuries and was deemed unfit.

Mitesh Velani, who left Saracens as part of the fallout from their salary-cap scandal, has been appointed as Yorkshire's new chief financial and operations officer.

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney could be reunited with Ravel Morrison, who is available for free, for a fourth time.

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney was spotted in a pub on the South coast as he left locals stunned after he performed karaoke on stage. X credit:@MJFaz1991

DAILY EXPRESS

Champions League match officials Bartosz Frankowiski and Tomasz Musial have reportedly been suspended for five months by the Polish FA after they were accused of stealing a road sign hours before they were set to oversee Rangers' European clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have failed to beat the transfer deadline and were unsuccessful in their pursuit of landing Southampton winger Samuel Edozie.