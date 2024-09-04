Lee Carsley has been told he could 'force the FA's hand' in its search for Gareth Southgate's successor - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE DAILY MIRROR

Lee Carsley has been told he could "force the FA's hand" in its search for Gareth Southgate's successor by former interim England manager Stuart Pearce.

Manuel Ugarte revealed Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez helped him make up his mind to join Manchester United.

Former Manchester United academy talent Tommy Rowe has rejoined the club as a player-coach some 21 years after leaving to embark on a lengthy EFL career.

THE TIMES

West Ham United are lining up a surprise move to sign the experienced former Germany defender Mats Hummels.

Image: Mats Hummels is a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund

The Irish police have had all leave cancelled in Dublin this weekend, with 350 specialist officers scheduled to be on duty for the Nations League encounter between Ireland and England on Saturday evening.

The planned demolition and redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen Stands at Lord's that was due to commence next month is set to be delayed because of the project's rising costs.

THE DAILY MAIL

Image: The new NFL season kicks off on Sky Sports this week

NFL star Travis Kelce's representatives have been forced to deny he and Taylor Swift have plans to split later this month after a document written on the headed paper of his US PR company appearing to reveal the date their relationship would end was spread online.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has taken a fierce dig at Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch despite the midfielder's starring role in Arne Slot's new-look side.

Adam Wharton has withdrawn from England U21 duty amid ongoing fitness problems.

Aston Villa were hours away from a 10-point deduction that would have derailed their season before they sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus in the nick of time.

Ivan Toney cut an awkward figure as he was serenaded by Al Ahli fans following his £40m transfer to the Saudi Pro League side.

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip has reportedly been offered a return to the Premier League amid interest from one top-flight side.

Irish police will draw upon their experience of dealing with thousands of stag dos when England visit Dublin this weekend.

THE TELEGRAPH

Image: Chelsea's Ben Chilwell is facing being out in the 'football wilderness' if he does not leave Chelsea

Chelsea are open to sending Ben Chilwell on loan to Turkey, with the left-back facing at least four months in the football wilderness if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

A world champion runner who raced at the Olympics last month is in a critical condition after allegedly being doused with petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend.

McLaren and Mercedes have been given the green light to keep their current front wing designs after concerns around their legality from Red Bull and Ferrari were dismissed.

Female darts players have been threatened with disciplinary action if they refuse to play transgender opponents.

Tottenham Hotspur have negotiated an option to buy United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso in next summer's window, according to Real Betis president Angel Haro.

Manuel Ugarte has vowed to bring a fighting spirit to Manchester United as he bids to help Erik ten Hag's side get back on track after a disappointing start to the season.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be among at least three clubs that raised informal opposition to the reductions on the maximum ticket prices that home clubs can charge visiting fans in Europe.

Manchester United deputy football director Andy O'Boyle is set to leave the club in the latest structural changes at Old Trafford.

DAILY EXPRESS

Former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has reportedly been offered a record-breaking contract by Greek football giants AEK Athens.

Lyon star Ernest Nuamah reportedly broke down in tears during his medical at Fulham and before doing a runner without informing anyone.

Victor Osimhen reportedly demanded a break clause as part of his loan deal with Galatasaray that would allow him to join Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool in January.

THE SUN

Victor Osimhen organised his own Galatasaray loan move without the help of his agent after the Deadline Day fiasco with Chelsea.

Chelsea fans are convinced they have their own Ronaldinho after watching Jadon Sancho in his first training session.

Everton have just 12 players under contract beyond the end of the season.

THE STANDARD

Arsenal have announced the No 30 shirt will be worn by new signing Raheem Sterling.

THE GUARDIAN

Ronald Koeman has shut the door on Steven Bergwijn playing for Netherlands after his transfer to Saudi Arabia.

THE INDEPENDENT

UEFA has lowered the cap for away tickets in this season's Champions League to 60 euros (£50), with a further reduction pledged for the next campaign.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Oli McBurnie says this is the first summer he has not received any contact from Rangers over a transfer.

Che Adams pulled out of the Scotland squad - despite being fully fit. It is understood the new Torino striker asked to be withdrawn in order to focus on settling into Italian life.

Rangers have confirmed they will return to Ibrox by the end of this month.

DAILY RECORD

An international team-mate of Ianis Hagi says the midfielder is biding his time over a return to the Rangers first team - but reveals the player has grown 'angry' and 'stressed' by his current predicament.

Former Celtic transfer target Mateusz Bogusz missed Poland's first training session this week after flight delays meant he joined up with the squad late.

Mikey Johnston admits he lived the dream at Celtic and playing just one minute would have been enough as he said a final farewell.