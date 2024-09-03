West Ham line up shock move for World Cup winner Mats Hummels - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

West Ham United are lining up a surprise move to sign the experienced former Germany defender Mats Hummels.

Image: Mats Hummels is a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund

The Irish police have had all leave cancelled in Dublin this weekend, with 350 specialist officers scheduled to be on duty for the Nations League encounter between Ireland and England on Saturday evening.

The planned demolition and redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen Stands at Lord's that was due to commence next month is set to be delayed because of the project's rising costs.

THE DAILY MAIL

Image: The new NFL season kicks off on Sky Sports this week

NFL star Travis Kelce's representatives have been forced to deny he and Taylor Swift have plans to split later this month after a document written on the headed paper of his US PR company appearing to reveal the date their relationship would end was spread online.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has taken a fierce dig at Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch despite the midfielder's starring role in Arne Slot's new-look side.

Adam Wharton has withdrawn from England Under-21 duty amid ongoing fitness problems.

THE TELEGRAPH

Image: Chelsea's Ben Chilwell is facing being out in the 'football wilderness' if he does not leave Chelsea

Chelsea are open to sending Ben Chilwell on loan to Turkey, with the left-back facing at least four months in the football wilderness if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

A world-champion runner who raced at the Olympics last month is in a critical condition after allegedly being doused with petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend.

McLaren and Mercedes have been given the green light to keep their current front wing designs after concerns around their legality from Red Bull and Ferrari were dismissed.

Female darts players have been threatened with disciplinary action if they refuse to play transgender opponents.

THE GUARDIAN

Ronald Koeman has shut the door on Steven Bergwijn playing for Netherlands after his transfer to Saudi Arabia.

THE DAILY MIRROR

Former Manchester United academy talent Tommy Rowe has rejoined the club as a player-coach some 21 years after leaving to embark on a lengthy EFL career.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Oli McBurnie says this is the first summer he has not received any contact from Rangers over a transfer.