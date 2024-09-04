Eberechi Eze's Crystal Palace release clause set to reactivate next year- Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE DAILY MAIL

Casemiro is determined to fight for his place at Manchester United and will reject any offers to sign for Galatasaray before the transfer window closes in Turkey next week.

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze's expired release clause worth £68million will re-activate next year.

The Premier League could be hit with a legal bill of tens of millions for their case with Manchester City - even if they win it.

Manchester United have signed young goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk after his departure from Arsenal.

THE GUARDIAN

Leicester could face another points deduction battle this season, with the club required to submit their 2023-24 accounts to the Premier League by the end of December to establish whether they have breached profitability and sustainability rules.

Aston Villa have been accused of being "out of touch" and ignoring a request from their fan advisory board to cap Champions League ticket prices on the club's return to Europe's elite.

Sutton United have revealed that their women's team fixture against Ebbsfleet United last Sunday was postponed because of concerns around the safety and wellbeing of their players, after the club were criticised for signing a transgender goalkeeper.

THE TELEGRAPH

Image: Cole Plamer withdrew from the England squad due to an 'ongoing issue'

Chelsea are optimistic that Cole Palmer is not facing a spell on the sidelines, despite his withdrawal from the England squad.

Ivan Toney has not given up on his England career, despite moving to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Ben Stokes has called on ticket prices to be made cheaper and urged those inside the sport to stop saying "Test cricket is dying".

THE TIMES

The Premier League failed in an attempt to make Everton pick up its full £4.9million legal costs for last season's Profitability and Sustainability Rules case.

Design guru Adrian Newey is set to become an Aston Martin shareholder as part of a lucrative multimillion-pound deal to join the Formula 1 team.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are scrambling to offload more unwanted players to countries where the transfer window is still open, as they bid to end the summer with a net zero transfer spend.

THE ATHLETIC

The Premier League have approved Liverpool's signing of highly-rated teenage forward Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.