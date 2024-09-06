Paul Mitchell's future as Newcastle sporting director in doubt after just two months - Paper Talk

Plus: Erling Haaland is close to committing his future to Manchester City by signing a lucrative contract extension - but the deal is expected to contain a release clause; Rangers have pinpointed their replacement for James Tavernier should the captain leave in the coming days
Saturday 7 September 2024 22:59, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Paul Mitchell's future as Newcastle sporting director is in doubt - just two months after arriving at St James' Park.
Todd Boehly is confident he has a £2.5billion fund to end Chelsea's civil war with a takeover bid.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Pep Guardiola's legacy at Manchester City will include a £300million-plus transfer war chest if he decides to quit the Etihad next year.
John Textor has blasted the Premier League's financial fair play rules during takeover talks to buy out Farhad Moshiri at Everton.
THE SUNDAY TIMES
Lee Carsley's chances of becoming the new permanent England manager will not be affected by his refusal to sing God Save the King, with the FA remaining steadfast in their belief that it should be a personal choice.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Todd Boehly believes his working relationship with Chelsea co-owner Clearlake Capital is at breaking point and that a resolution must be found to avoid a civil war at Stamford Bridge.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Erling Haaland is reportedly close to committing his future to Manchester City by signing a lucrative contract extension - but the deal is expected to contain a release clause.
Jack Draper vowed he will become a Grand Slam champion one day, believing that at his rate of improvement it is 'just a matter of time'.
DAILY RECORD
Rangers have reportedly pinpointed their replacement for James Tavernier should the captain leave in the coming days.