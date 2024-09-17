Liverpool reportedly interested in signing Lille midfielder Angel Gomes - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, with the Reds scouts in attendance for the 24-year-old's impressive first England start against Finland this month.

Image: Former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is a key player for French club Lille

Crystal Palace and Ipswich are both tracking Ben Chilwell and could make a move for the defender in January.

Phil Jones lifted the lid on years of abuse and mental anguish he suffered at the hands of online trolls.

Erling Haaland's blistering goalscoring form is becoming such a joke that even Arsenal's dressing room find it funny.

Referees' chiefs have lost the latest round of their courtroom battle with the taxman and it could mean paid holiday for officials.

Reece James has suffered a delay to his long-anticipated return for Chelsea.

The Premier League is facing frustration from clubs over the cloak of secrecy that surrounds sport's "trial of the century" into the 115 alleged rules breaches by Manchester City.

England head coach Steve Borthwick is on the verge of appointing a new defence coach, with Oyonnax head coach Joe El-Abd and Paul Gustard, the Stade Français defence coach, on the final shortlist to replace Felix Jones.

Kevin Pietersen has withdrawn his application to join the exclusive Sunningdale Golf Club after members threatened a veto.

US businessman John Textor's swoop for Everton is set to enter a crucial stage as he aims to fast-track the sale of his Crystal Palace stake.

Hearts are in talks with Brighton's billionaire owner Tony Bloom about a £10m investment plan which could revolutionise player recruitment at the Tynecastle club.

Former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is on the verge of a return to Ligue 1 with Marseille.

A cult hero at Manchester City has announced their departure after 15 years of service to the club. Brandon Ashton, City's kitman and one of the most popular figures within the dressing room, took to social media to share the news.

Erik ten Hag has stated that despite Antony being Manchester United's second most expensive player it is the "law" that he has to fight against the academy products Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho to regain his place.

Luke McCowan insists Celtic are not going to be just tourists in the Champions League.