Jurgen Klopp made Germany's No 1 target to succeed Julian Nagelsmann - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is Germany's number one target to replace Julian Nagelsmann if the former Bayern Munich coach leaves after the 2026 World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has refused to commit his future to Liverpool beyond the summer, claiming trophies will be the deciding factor in his contract talks.

The Premier League has joined ranks with Europe's other top leagues to ensure that next summer's transfer window closes before the season kicks-off.

Fulham's Emile Smith Rowe admits his confidence is soaring after emerging from his "tough" time at Arsenal.

DAILY EXPRESS

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has confessed his interest in exploring a NASCAR stint in the future, amid swirling rumours about his potential farewell.

THE SUN

Mehrdad Ghodoussi went to see Tottenham vs Arsenal last week as investment talks continue. Ghodoussi, the husband and business partner of Amanda Staveley, was a VIP guest while a potential cash injection into Spurs was discussed in the background.

Liverpool will battle Manchester United in the transfer race for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.

EVENING STANDARD

Daniel Dubois is targeting a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, but may first face a second fight against Anthony Joshua.

David Raya was filmed limping and with his knee bandaged as he left the Etihad Stadium with the Arsenal players.

THE TIMES

Carlos Alcaraz has become the latest player to air deep concerns about the packed tennis calendar, claiming that the sport's governing bodies "are going to kill us in some way" because of the physical and mental demands.

THE TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are furious with the decision-making process by the match officials in the 2-2 draw with Brighton and believe it goes directly against guidelines they were given before the season.

DAILY MAIL

Brendan Rodgers vowed that he won't make so many changes to his line-up again after Celtic had to dig deep to see off Falkirk.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Cameron Carter-Vickers is an injury worry for Celtic ahead of their next Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund in Germany.