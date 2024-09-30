Manchester United must fork out £17.5m to sack under-fire manager Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

Plus: Arsenal and Real Madrid are among a host of top European clubs who have shown an interest in signing Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis; Atletico Madrid are expected to be hit with a full or partial stadium closure
Monday 30 September 2024 21:42, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
The FA has launched its own investigation into homophobic chanting by Tottenham fans.
Manchester United will have to fork out an estimated £17.5m if they are to sack Erik ten Hag, according to reports.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Eni Aluko says men have begun "dominating" coaching and broadcasting within women's football since she became Match of the Day's first female pundit.
English players could be banned from the Indian Premier League for two years if they withdraw from the competition in a move to increase their committed playing time.
DAILY MAIL
Patrice Evra has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both agreed to join Manchester United in 2013.
THE ATHLETIC
Arsenal and Real Madrid are among a host of top European clubs who have shown an interest in signing Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis.
THE SUN
Erik ten Hag will have two games to save his job at Manchester United.
THE INDEPENDENT
Ousmane Dembele will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League trip to Arsenal after being left out of Luis Enrique's squad for the fixture after reportedly falling out with the Spanish manager.
Diego Simeone called for Atletico Madrid fans who halted the Madrid derby against Real Madrid by throwing objects at rival goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to be punished, while also warning that players who "provoke" supporters have to be "careful".
THE GUARDIAN
Erik ten Hag is set to remain Manchester United manager for Thursday's trip to Porto and Sunday's visit to Aston Villa, with the club's executive "calm" regarding his position despite Sunday's humiliating 3-0 loss to Tottenham.
Atletico Madrid are expected to be hit with a full or partial stadium closure after their fans caused the derby at home against Real Madrid on Sunday to be suspended for 15 minutes by throwing objects at Thibaut Courtois.