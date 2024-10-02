Sir Jim Ratcliffe flying in for Manchester United vs Aston Villa as pressure grows on Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is flying in for the upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa, as speculation grows around Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho has been given fresh hope regarding his England future by interim boss Lee Carsley.

Dele Alli has suffered another setback on his return to football after Everton boss Sean Dyche admitted he has had a "slight muscle strain".

THE SUN

Barcelona and Juventus are targeting a shock £50m swoop for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their bid to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on a three-year deal, with the Egyptian set to snub a move to Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MAIL

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been charged with misconduct by the FA after he displayed 'improper' behaviour in the aftermath of his side's defeat to Fulham.

Newcastle are likely to revisit a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January, with the expectation that the Eagles will be more willing to sell.

The Magpies will also make a decision early next year on the redevelopment of St James' Park or whether to build a new stadium.

Fresh doubts regarding Gary Lineker's future as BBC Match of the Day host have emerged which could suggest his time on the show is coming to an end.

Footage has emerged of an irate Luis Enrique slamming Kylian Mbappe during a technical meeting prior to the Frenchman's departure from PSG.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola's comment regarding Kalvin Phillips' weight led to the England midfielder becoming "peed off" with other clubs.

THE GUARDIAN

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has admitted he needs to get better overseas ahead of the tour in Pakistan.

England's Charlie Dean has admitted the team are soaking cricket balls in water in order to replicate the conditions they will face in the Women's T20 World Cup.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premiership clubs have blocked an initial Rugby Football Union (RFU) proposal to allow Phil Morrow to retain his role as Saracens' performance director after being appointed England's head of performance.

THE ATHLETIC

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev has suffered a "significant" knee injury during the recent 1-1 draw with Norwich City and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug will miss the upcoming clash with Ipswich due to a calf injury.

THE GUARDIAN

FIFA has said it will undertake further investigations into the possibility of "discrimination" by Israeli football authorities, the governing body has confirmed, following claims made by the Palestinian FA (PFA) earlier this year.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have issued an official apology after fans were left stranded at the airport ahead of the Europa League clash against Porto.

SCOTTISH SUN

Duncan Ferguson is to work for free at crisis club Caley Thistle after volunteering to give up his wage to help save the club.