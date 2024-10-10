Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on the brink of leaving Juventus - Paper Talk

Plus: The Premier League's civil war will enter a new phase over the next month with Man City expected to receive legal notices from rival clubs that reserve their rights to seek damages; Wolves track Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin as St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari runs rule over Bozo Mikulic
Thursday 10 October 2024 22:58, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE INDEPENDENT
Sir Jim Ratcliffe requested Manchester United's football hierarchy put forward forensic cases for all potential scenarios on Erik ten Hag's future, to fortify the club's new approach as they met in London on Tuesday.
DAILY EXPRESS
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is on the brink of leaving Juventus, chief executive Maurizio Scanavino has confirmed.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
The Premier League's civil war will enter a new phase over the next month when Manchester City are expected to receive legal notices from rival clubs that reserve their rights to seek damages.
Gareth Southgate has effectively ruled himself out of the running for the Manchester United job by revealing he will not return to management for at least the next year.
Aaron Connolly, the Republic of Ireland and Sunderland forward, has revealed his struggles with alcohol addiction after spending a month in a treatment centre this summer.
THE SUN
Wolves are tracking a man who is being dubbed "a modern day Sir Alex Ferguson" - Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin.
THE GUARDIAN
The Reading owner Dai Yongge's repeated attempts to sell the club are being jeopardised by his failure to repay previously undisclosed debts of more than £55m to a state-backed Chinese bank.
DAILY MAIL
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has struck a defiant tone about his smoking habit, saying "it's nobody else's business" but his own.
Alvaro Morata has admitted "there came a time when I couldn't lace up my boots" as he opened up on his battle with depression in recent years.
DAILY MIRROR
Everton skipper James Tarkowski admits he would have struggled to cope with all the pressure at Goodison Park if he was younger.
Paul Pogba could be handed a career lifeline by Marseille if he leaves Juventus after his drugs ban was reduced on appeal.
DAILY RECORD
Luckless Nathan Patterson is reportedly set for an imminent return to Everton's firstteam as he brings an end to his injury nightmare.
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is running the rule over Bozo Mikulic.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic are set to bring in former Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale to revamp the club's football operations