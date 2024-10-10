Manchester United's dressing room bugged before their match at Aston Villa in shocking security breach - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United's dressing room was bugged before their match at Aston Villa in a shocking security breach.

Enzo Maresca has become the first Chelsea boss to be named Manager of the Month for three years.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have agreed a deal for Sporting's Hugo Viana to take over from Txiki Begiristain as a new era dawns at the Etihad Stadium.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted he must 'take responsibility' for his side's scoring woes.

Jurgen Klopp will earn an eye-watering annual salary once he begins his reign as the Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

DAILY STAR

Kevin Behrens has been punished by his club Wolfsburg after making an alleged homophobic remark while refusing to sign a shirt adorned with a rainbow badge.

Manchester United chiefs were thrown three key questions by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as they weighed up Erik ten Hag's future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson thinks Erik ten Hag will stay at Manchester United but questioned the recruitment at the club and says someone like Gary Neville should be brought in to help

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in making a move for Alvaro Fernandez, the full-back who Manchester United let go for only £5m last summer.

Christian Eriksen admits he isn't currently holding talks with Manchester United about extending his deal.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been warned he may need to drop "exhausted" Luis Diaz.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley will captain Northern Ireland for the first time in Saturday's Nations League match against Belarus.

Macclesfield boss Robbie Savage says being a manager in the Northern Premier League is "much harder" than anything else he has ever done in football.

DAILY RECORD

Jimmy Thelin knows Pape Habib Gueye is determined to come back even stronger and aid Aberdeen's push for success in the second half of the season.

Steve Clarke admits being in charge of Scotland's recent run of international misery has been a 'horrible' experience.

Aberdeen have confirmed that full-back Nicky Devlin has put pen to paper on a new-two-and-a-half-year deal at Pittodrie.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts' ambitious move for ex-Norway boss Per-Mathias Hogmo has collapsed.