Manchester United weighing up swoop for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe - Paper Talk

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are weighing up a swoop for Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe amid uncertainty about Erik ten Hag's future, according to reports.

Former Premier League star William Gallas has not dismissed the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo making a sensational switch to Wrexham.

Christopher Nkunku has provided a coy update about his future with Chelsea amid links to a Paris Saint-Germain return.

THE SUN

Manchester United were reportedly rejected by a manager who has followed a similar path to Erik ten Hag. The club are said to have made an approach to appoint VfB Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Enzo Maresca has reportedly made a special agreement to play a Chelsea star he loves just once a week. He has agreed to play Wesley Fofana just once per week as the defender continues his rehabilitation from an ACL tear.

DAILY MAIL

England will go into Tuesday's second Test against Pakistan hopeful Ben Stokes can make his return from injury - and intrigued by the decision to play the game on the same surface which last week produced their historic win.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson may have made an enemy out of key teammate Rodri as he revealed his pick for the Ballon d'Or - Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

Dele Alli is plotting one of football's greatest comebacks after two years out with his sights set on 2026 World Cup.

An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Wallabies captain Rocky Elsom following his sentencing by a French court.

DAILY STAR

One of Jurgen Klopp's former Borussia Dortmund stalwarts - winger Kevin Grosskreutz - has heavily criticised his decision to join Red Bull.

England gaffer Lee Carsley admitted he had his eyes set on playing Dean Henderson over Jordan Pickford for this international break.

DAILY MIRROR

Kylian Mbappe has told France bosses that only wants to play 'important' matches for his country as he seeks to win the Ballon d'Or in 2025.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Ben Ainslie's team suffered another blow in their tilt at sporting history as Ineos Britannia went 3-0 down to Emirates Team New Zealand after the second day of racing at the America's Cup.

Lee Carsley refused to provide clarity over his England future, despite claiming the permanent manager should be a "world-class coach who has won trophies" and admitting that is not yet him.

THE TIMES

Ruth Chepngetich has become the first woman to run a marathon in under 2hr 10 min, shattering the previous world record by almost two minutes in one of the most exceptional distance-running feats ever.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Critchley looks set to be named as the new Hearts manager. The former Queen's Park Rangers and Blackpool boss is in advanced talks with the Tynecastle hierarchy and is expected in the capital on Monday.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has urged the men heading into the final few months of their Tannadice deals to prove they deserve fresh terms.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has batted away concerns that he has travelled a whopping 17,608 miles within the last month for international duty - without kicking a ball for Japan.

A rumour touting Jordan Henderson for a move to Rangers looks to have been given a quick-fire answer by Ajax boss Francesco Farioli. The Italian boss appears to have closed the door a mid-season exit for Henderson with speculation growing about his future.