Liverpool eye up Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush as their new Egyptian king - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool are eyeing up Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush to be their new Egyptian king.

Gareth Southgate has been cleared over a controversial tax scheme - paving the way for a knighthood in the New Year Honours List.

Manchester United's home kit for next season will pay tribute to Old Trafford ahead of potential plans to demolish the stadium, according to reports.

Manchester United trained at League One Leyton Orient ahead of their clash with West Ham.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United asked rivals Manchester City if Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo could cadge a lift with their party of eight nominees to the Ballon d'Or - only to be told the flight was full.

Fans have called for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck to be called into England's next squad after he continued his stunning form against Wolves.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has been left out of Netherlands' provisional squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures next month.

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney remained 'angry' despite Plymouth's second-half comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Preston.

THE OBSERVER

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he wants to be remembered as the "greatest right-back to have played football" as he set his sights on winning the Ballon d'Or.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Teenage striker Chido Obi-Martin has added to the excitement surrounding his arrival at Manchester United by scoring a hat-trick in the first 14 minutes of his full debut for the club's Under-18s team.

England have suffered a major setback on the eve of the Autumn Nations Series, with Ollie Chessum likely to miss the entire campaign after sustaining a knee injury in training last week.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Alphonso Davies has refused to be drawn on his Bayern Munich future, with Manchester United the latest side linked with the in-demand Canadian.

DAILY RECORD

Tony Docherty branded VAR a waste of time after Dundee were forced to wait six minutes to find out the video chiefs couldn't find an answer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Whisky tycoon Billy Walker has revealed he is open to investing in Rangers.