Manchester City write to all Premier League club urging them to vote against new sponsorship rules - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Manchester City have escalated their legal conflict with the Premier League by sending a further letter to the other 19 clubs - as well as the FA - urging them not to vote in favour of new sponsorship rules that they insist are still "unlawful".

DAILY MIRROR

Steven Gerrard has jokingly called on the Football Association and England's coaches to be fined after Curtis Jones impressed in England's win over Greece.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres after Barcelona said they are not interested in the striker.

Arsenal shot-stopper David Raya has raised alarm over the gruelling fixture pile-up and is urging action from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) after his team-mate Ben White was sidelined until 2025.

THE SUN

Sir Alex Ferguson's Spirit Dancer made history by winning the $1m Bahrain International Trophy for a second year running.

Manchester United wonderkid Harry Amass is being targeted by Premier League rivals Aston Villa, reports suggest.

DAILY MAIL

Lyon are reportedly set for relegation from Ligue 1 due to a financial crisis.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has bizarrely had his name twice engraved into the new Club World Cup trophy after the striking piece of silverware was unveiled.

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has opened up on his injury nightmare as he closes in on a return to full fitness after almost 18 months on the sidelines.

DAILY RECORD

Kenneth Vargas is adamant an interview in his homeland surrounding a Hearts exit in January has been 'taken out of context' and that he remains fully committed to the Tynecastle club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ianis Hagi and his Romania team-mates were caught up in chaotic scenes as Kosovo players dramatically stormed off the pitch and forced their match to be abandoned.