Real Madrid teenager Endrick linked with shock move to Southampton - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid and Brazil prodigy Endrick has been linked with a shock move to Southampton.

Image: Brazilian teenager Endrick joined Real Madrid in the summer

THE TIMES

Aston Villa have backed Manchester City in their battle with the Premier League over sponsorship rules before this week's vote, which is being seen as a watershed moment for the top flight.

Premier League clubs fear that semi-automated offside technology may not be introduced into the top flight this season as testing on its selected system continues.

THE ATHLETIC

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has resigned due to personal reasons, according to multiple sources.

DAILY MAIL

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to sign Manchester United's £86m flop Antony as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

Image: Man Utd winger Antony was reportedly a Liverpool target before he joined Old Trafford

DAILY MIRROR

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has shed further light on why Virgil van Dijk left the squad early to return to Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag has returned to his Manchester mansion to collect his things, three weeks after being sacked as Manchester United manager.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah is holding up the sale of the Blades by refusing to sign off on the £100m takeover.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Evangelos Marinakis, the Greek billionaire owner of Nottingham Forest, is in talks to buy a controlling stake in the historic Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, which would likely yield a key role for the former Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Image: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly set to takeover Vasco da Gama

There are no plans from refereeing body the PGMOL to drug test officials in the wake of the David Coote scandal, with UEFA and FIFA currently not enforcing the same measures.

Toto Wolff has clarified the comments he makes in a new book that appear to question Lewis Hamilton's "cognitive sharpness" and "shelf life", saying they have been taken out of context and describing the seven-time world champion as still "very sharp".

THE GUARDIAN

Premier League clubs are lobbying for a bigger share of football's increasingly lucrative data deal in a move that is likely to further inflame tensions with the English Football League.

The New York Jets' season of upheaval continued on Tuesday with the firing of general manager Joe Douglas.

SCOTTISH SUN

Kris Boyd has hit out at Rangers' decision to hand director Nils Koppen a promotion - insisting he has done nothing to earn it.