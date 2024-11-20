Manchester United: Angel Gomes a target for Ruben Amorim - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Angel Gomes remains a major target for Manchester United under new boss Ruben Amorim as he is a long-time admirer of the midfielder.

England are set to be among the top seeds for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after securing their return to Nations League A.

John Terry has revealed the moment that "broke" him three days after his infamous slip in the 2008 Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola's new one-year contract with Manchester City does not contain a break clause should the club be relegated from the Premier League if found guilty of financial wrongdoing by an independent commission.

Julen Lopetegui is facing two make-or-break games at West Ham, who have used the international break to explore potential replacements.

Juan Mata has followed David Beckham in becoming the owner of an MLS team, after he announced that he was joining the investment group of San Diego FC.

Wolves are looking to prioritise the signing of a new centre-back in the January transfer window to fix their leaky defence.

Thomas Tuchel has been given a boost before officially starting as England manager after Henrique Hilario handed in his resignation at Chelsea to become his goalkeeping coach.

The severity of Rodrigo Bentancur's ban and the process behind the decision has shocked Tottenham's rivals who feel the north Londoners have been made an example of.

Nassef Sawiris, the Aston Villa owner, says he is joining Manchester City in voting against associated-party transaction proposals because the "embattled" Premier League needs a "fresh start".

The Rugby Football Union is set to make a record loss which could approach £40 million when its end-of-year accounts are published in the next month.

Liverpool are reportedly set to enter a summer transfer battle with Newcastle United over one of the Premier League's current top scorers, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

The vote on sponsorship rules that are central to the legal dispute between Manchester City and the Premier League is thought to be on a knife edge, with senior figures frantically lobbying before a meeting on Friday.

Jofra Archer is now expected to play in the Indian Premier League next year despite the ECB's attempts to prevent him from taking part in this weekend's player auction, renewing concerns over his workload and how prepared he will be for the next Ashes series.

England are working to improve Tom Curry's tackle technique to lower his risk of concussion.

Viktor Gyokeres has been advised to snub Manchester United for Arsenal.

Hearts have officially struck a deal with the analytics firm behind English Premier League outfit Brighton's success.

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been tipped to make a stunning move to Ajax.

Celtic made a request to the Honduran FA to limit the minutes of Luis Palma because of concerns over their pitch in their international break, according to local reports.