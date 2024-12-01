Paris Saint-Germain offer Chelsea surprise swap deal for Christopher Nkunku - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Chelsea a surprise swap deal involving forward Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.

Bruno Fernandes has left Manchester United fans sweating on his fitness after limping off during Ruben Amorim's 4-0 trouncing of Everton.

Manchester United have suffered a double blow ahead of Wednesday's trip to Arsenal with Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez both suspended for the crunch clash.

Roma are preparing to move to a new state-of-the-art 52,000-seater stadium.

Real Valladolid fans protested against Ronaldo's ownership before and during Saturday's clash with Atletico Madrid.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is facing around a month out with a hamstring injury.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are set to bring in a number of further hires on the business side of their operation.

The attempt by Welsh clubs playing in the English league to qualify for Europe by entering the Welsh League Cup will now go before the full FA Board, rather than just a sub-committee.

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has slammed a 'malicious' publication claiming he wants to join Marseille by stating he 'deeply regrets' quotes attributed to him after being dropped for Sunday's trip to Tottenham.

Paul Pogba was not due to play in this weekend's cancelled Kings Cup in Dubai.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United fans turned against co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe during a protest at Old Trafford against rising ticket prices.

Max Verstappen launched an astonishing attack on George Russell after winning the Qatar Grand Prix, describing the Mercedes driver as "two-faced" and saying he had "lost all respect" for the Briton.

The president of the Rugby Football Union has told its council members and former presidents that the furore over the governing body's salary and bonus payments is a result of "media spinning" and clickbait.

THE GUARDIAN

Wayne Rooney is fighting to save his job at Plymouth Argyle, with the manager under heightened scrutiny after a hugely damaging week of results.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has revealed Neraysho Kasanwirjo could be out for the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

EVENING STANDARD

An investigation has been launched after multiple fights broke out in the stands during West Ham's home loss to Arsenal on Saturday night.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have raided Aberdeen to appoint Kevin Bain as their new head physio.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has a major concern over Dimitar Mitov going into their top of the table clash with Celtic.