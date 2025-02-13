Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes job cuts will stop Manchester United from going bust - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes his ­decision to cut about 200 more jobs at ­Manchester United is necessary to help the club avoid going bust.

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) is to be trialled in the FA Cup fifth round next month with a view to it being introduced in the Premier League before the end of the season.

The Saudi Arabian ambassador to the UK has told football fans "plenty of fun can be had without alcohol" as he warned them not to expect to drink if they attend the 2034 World Cup.

The US Open's revamped mixed doubles format is a "profound injustice" that disrespects the players, reigning champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have said.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he has yet to make a decision on whether he will continue his NFL career after his team's defeat in Sunday's Super Bowl.

THE TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have been hit with a significant blow after striker Nicolas Jackson was ruled out until after the international break at the end of March.

Everton's new owner has placed former player David Weir among their chief targets to take over as the club's new director of football.

Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City will receive written warnings they could face fines and staff could face prison sentences over front-of-shirt sponsors that have been deemed "unlawful" in Great Britain.

Imane Khelif has pledged to continue fighting in the women's category despite a decision by the International Boxing Association to file criminal complaints over the Algerian's participation in last summer's Paris Olympics.

Real Madrid will step up their attempts to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold as a Bosman free agent in the summer as part of the European champions' "all-or-nothing" transfer policy.

Rory McIlroy has claimed that Donald Trump does not like the LIV format and is on the side of the PGA Tour, despite the US president staging the Saudi-funded events at his courses.

Junior Kpoku, the highly-rated Racing 92 second-row who qualifies for England and France, trained with Steve Borthwick's squad ahead of last weekend's thrilling victory over Les Bleus, marking a major step forward in securing the young lock's services.

THE SUN

Mega-rich Qatari investors are 'plotting a Tottenham takeover' - but could give Daniel Levy a controversial role, with a long-term contract to continue running Spurs as executive chairman.

Image: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy

Diego Costa and two Arsenal flops are among uninspiring free agents as Kai Havertz is ruled out for season.

A Manchester City fan group have claimed Tuesday's Ballon d'Or banner was not aimed at Vinicius Jr, insisting Real Madrid president Florentino Perez - who was in the stands at the Etihad - was actually the intended target.

Manchester United are eyeing a summer swoop for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

Galatasaray had a late bid rejected by Newcastle for Kieran Trippier hours before the Turkish transfer window shut on Tuesday.

Gary O'Neil is being eyed for a swift managerial return two months after he was sacked by Wolves.

Real Betis are interested in keeping Manchester United flop Antony for an extra year.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League clubs still have the option to vote through new financial rules on Thursday despite the threat of legal action from the PFA if they do so.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has risked angering fans by joking about a move to Saudi Arabia for financial reasons.

Al Hilal boss Jorge Jesus has admitted he wants to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah this summer and believes the Egyptian forward would "fit the team".

Arsene Wenger admits he was surprised by Jhon Duran's big-money move to the Saudi Pro League during the January transfer window.

Gareth Southgate is doing a book about his time as England boss but insists 'Dear England Lessons On Leadership' will be about management rather than warts-and-all stories from the dressing room.

DAILY MAIL

Jesse Lingard has furiously hit back at critics after being accused of "destroying the culture" at Manchester United alongside Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

Image: Paul Pogba (left) and Jesse Lingard (right) at Manchester United

The Saudi Arabian interest in Darwin Nunez is real - but Liverpool fully back the striker and their stance is staunch: he is not for sale.

Vinicius Junior reportedly met with officials from the Saudi Pro League as they look to make the Real Madrid star their latest high-profile acquisition.

Young Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton will require surgery on a shoulder injury that could rule him out for three months.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has revealed the Turkish giants tried to sign Ianis Hagi - and reckons he will play for them one day.

Championship high-flyers Sheffield United are showing interest in two of Liverpool's young talents who are out on loan - Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas.

Barcelona have reportedly expressed interest in Alexander Isak as they seek to bolster their options in attack this summer.

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino faces an uncertain future after being banished from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

Leicester fans are planning to stage a protest against the club hierarchy this Saturday to coincide with the Foxes' clash with Arsenal.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has appeared to aim a dig at Manchester City over their £180m January transfer splurge.

Image: Deco has been Barcelona's sporting director since August 2023

THE TIMES

The Premier League is seeking greater powers to investigate clubs, including being given access to premises and being able to examine mobile phones and computers.

Sir Andy Murray has revealed he had to be rescued from the top of a mountain after a disastrous first attempt at skiing.

DAILY STAR

Saudis say alcohol will be banned at a 'dry' World Cup 2034 even in restaurants and hotels.

THE ATHLETIC

A row is developing between UEFA, European football's governing body, the German Football Association, and the city of Munich, over where this summer's Nations League semi-finals and final will be staged and who will pay for it.

Frankfurt want Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen in a permanent transfer.

Everton warned over Stake sponsorship by the Gambling Commission.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers fan board reveal Patrick Stewart sit down as major update inbound over key issues after 'disastrous' Scottish Cup defeat.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic's ultras led a major protest during the Champions League clash against Bayern Munich - one that could potentially leave the club susceptible to UEFA punishment.

Temuri Ketsbaia is on the shortlist to become the new Motherwell boss.