Premier League trio Tottenham, Newcastle and Bournemouth all keen on Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham, Newcastle and Bournemouth are all keen on the Brazilian winger Igor Paixao, who scored the winner for Feyenoord against AC Milan.

Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined for a further eight weeks as Arsenal's injury nightmare intensified.

Ex-Tottenham star Nabil Bentaleb has been cleared to make a miracle return to football - just months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Football legend Gary Shaw left nearly £300,000 after he died without writing a will.

THE TELEGRAPH

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could face two games or possibly more banned from the touchline should the Football Association decide to charge him for remarks made to referee Michael Oliver at the end of Wednesday's fiery Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Premier League reforms of its controversial spending control system have been postponed despite fears Manchester United risk falling foul of current rules.

Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate avoided England talks after the England manager and his predecessor were in the same suite at City's Champions League tie.

Warren Gatland's daughter has launched a stinging attack on the former Wales players who turned on him, labelling their disloyalty to their former head coach as "incomprehensible".

THE TIMES

Manchester City will be without Manuel Akanji for the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Real Madrid after the defender was ruled out for a few weeks with a muscular injury.

Image: Manchester City's Manuel Akanji could miss the Champions League tie against Real Madrid

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest-paid sports star in 2024. No female athlete features in the top 100 spots, in the newly-published list of sport's highest earners last year.

After a social media account linked Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to FC Versailles, the French lower-league club put out an official statement responding to the talk. "Are you stupid or what?" it read.

Sir Alex Ferguson is set to return to the dugout next month after one of his former players asked him to be at his farewell match.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would 'jump' at the chance to manage Blackburn Rovers.

THE GUARDIAN

Qatar Sports Investments is considering reducing its stake in PSG amid a row surrounding an investigation into the club's president, Nasser al Khelaifi.

French forward Sany Baltimore has discussed her move from PSG to Chelsea: "I knew football in England was intense, it was what I was looking for."

THE ATHLETIC

Joe Gomez is undergoing further tests amid fears that the Liverpool defender is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Image: Joe Gomez receives treatment before being substituted at Plymouth

DAILY RECORD

Angus MacDonald admitted he had to leave Aberdeen to get his career back on track. The 32-year-old quit Pittodrie on deadline day to sign for Exeter City.

Patrick Stewart has insisted Rangers' decision to stick by Philippe Clement is not driven by cash. Clement is again fighting to save his job after last weekend's Scottish Cup shocker at home to Queen's Park.

SCOTTISH SUN

Roy Keane admits he doesn't support Manchester United or Celtic and the team he does declare an affinity for might surprise you, Juventus.

Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart has revealed Sportsology Group will conduct the wide-ranging review into the football side of the business, while Stewart and chairman Fraser Thornton look at the business structure and internal machinations.