 Skip to content

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham could face 12-match ban after red card for X-rated rant towards referee - Paper Talk

Plus: Barcelona manager Hansi Flick hits out at Jude Bellingham for his red card and abusive language; Ederson vows to keep adding to his record assists total; Jhon Duran says he has been so blown away by sharing a pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo that he feels like they are in a video game

Sunday 16 February 2025 23:04, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jude Bellingham could face 12 MATCHES on the sidelines following his red card for an X-rated rant towards the referee in Real Madrid's draw with Osasuna.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, speaks with Real Madrid's Luka Modric after after being shown a red card by the referee during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sardar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

Former Premier League manager Garry Monk has been sacked by Cambridge United.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has hit out at Jude Bellingham for his red card and abusive language during Real Madrid's game against Osasuna on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk confessed Liverpool were "sloppy" as they struggled to deal with a spirited Wolves side before digging out a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits it's the first time he's seen his players look fatigued this season after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves.

DAILY MIRROR

Ederson has vowed to keep adding to his record assists total after setting up the first goal of Omar Marmoush's hat-trick.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Take a look at Ederson's assists for Manchester City

Jhon Duran says he has been so blown away by sharing a pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo that he feels like they are in a video game.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not told staff at the club about the latest round of redundancies with employees still waiting to learn if their jobs are safe or not.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Gary Nevill believes Manchester United's performances under Ruben Amorim have not been good enough but his communication has been excellent.

DAILY EXPRESS

James Maddison sent a pointed message to Roy Keane after putting Tottenham ahead against Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

James Maddison admits he's aware of 'outside noise' on recent performances and reveals the reason behind his goal celebration in Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The fourth frame of the Welsh Open final took a frustrating turn for Stephen Maguire, who punched the table after leaving himself in a sticky situation.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ben Duckett has been accused of "hiding your failures behind humour" by Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin, after the England opener came through an injury scare to be confirmed fit for the Champions Trophy.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have slashed their wage bill by almost a third, Philippe Clement has revealed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Hearts' Jamie McCart had an afternoon to forget after netting two own goals against Rangers

DAILY RECORD

Ronaldo has named former Celtic and Everton midfielder Thomas Gravesen as the worst player he ever played with.

Philippe Clement insists he was not feeling the pressure as he watched his under-fire Rangers side bounce back from their Scottish Cup shocker to sink Hearts.

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW