Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham could face 12-match ban after red card for X-rated rant towards referee - Paper Talk
Plus: Barcelona manager Hansi Flick hits out at Jude Bellingham for his red card and abusive language; Ederson vows to keep adding to his record assists total; Jhon Duran says he has been so blown away by sharing a pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo that he feels like they are in a video game
Sunday 16 February 2025 23:04, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Jude Bellingham could face 12 MATCHES on the sidelines following his red card for an X-rated rant towards the referee in Real Madrid's draw with Osasuna.
Former Premier League manager Garry Monk has been sacked by Cambridge United.
DAILY MAIL
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has hit out at Jude Bellingham for his red card and abusive language during Real Madrid's game against Osasuna on Saturday.
Virgil van Dijk confessed Liverpool were "sloppy" as they struggled to deal with a spirited Wolves side before digging out a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon.
DAILY MIRROR
Ederson has vowed to keep adding to his record assists total after setting up the first goal of Omar Marmoush's hat-trick.
Jhon Duran says he has been so blown away by sharing a pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo that he feels like they are in a video game.
DAILY STAR
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not told staff at the club about the latest round of redundancies with employees still waiting to learn if their jobs are safe or not.
DAILY EXPRESS
James Maddison sent a pointed message to Roy Keane after putting Tottenham ahead against Manchester United.
The fourth frame of the Welsh Open final took a frustrating turn for Stephen Maguire, who punched the table after leaving himself in a sticky situation.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Ben Duckett has been accused of "hiding your failures behind humour" by Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin, after the England opener came through an injury scare to be confirmed fit for the Champions Trophy.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers have slashed their wage bill by almost a third, Philippe Clement has revealed.
DAILY RECORD
Ronaldo has named former Celtic and Everton midfielder Thomas Gravesen as the worst player he ever played with.
Philippe Clement insists he was not feeling the pressure as he watched his under-fire Rangers side bounce back from their Scottish Cup shocker to sink Hearts.