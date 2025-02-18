Liverpool's Luis Diaz keen for Mohamed Salah to extend Anfield stay but says Arne Slot has players focused on task at hand - Paper Talk
Plus: Myles Lewis-Skelly moves closer to landing a shock England debut despite having made just eight Premier League starts; Carlo Ancelotti squashed Pep Guardiola's claim that Manchester City only have a one per cent chance of progressing past Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs
Wednesday 19 February 2025 09:24, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Luis Duiz is keen to see Mohamed Salah extend his Liverpool contract but says Arne Slot has his dressing room fully focused on the task at hand.
Carlo Ancelotti has squashed Pep Guardiola's claim that Manchester City only have a 'one per cent' chance of progressing past Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs.
Manchester United star Casemiro was asked to pick who the better player is between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and appears to have admitted that Messi is better.
THE SUN
Antony stunned Manchester United fans with his backflip celebration after scoring for Real Betis at the weekend.
Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly is moving closer to landing a shock England debut despite having made just eight Premier League starts.
THE TIMES
Burnley have conceded only nine goals in the Championship, claimed 11 straight clean sheets and are set to break Liverpool's Football League record from 1978-79.
Despite being dismissed as manager last month, Sean Dyche stands to receive a payment worth hundreds of thousands of pounds when Everton's Premier League status is mathematically secured this season.
DAILY MAIL
The Spanish referee who controversially sent off Jude Bellingham is "under investigation" and could face a five-year ban if found guilty.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United reportedly plan to offload up to 200 more employees, which would increase the total number of redundancies on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's watch to 450.
EVENING STANDARD
Lucas Paqueta has suffered a fresh ankle injury during West Ham training. The midfielder appeared devastated after being forced to withdraw from training.
THE GUARDIAN
Pep Guardiola admitted he lied after Manchester City lost the first leg of their Champions League playoff against Real Madrid and that their chances of going through are better than the one per cent he gave them that night.
DAILY RECORD
New Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer admits he was shocked by the power and passion Scottish football has to offer as he took a sneak peak at some of the rivals he'll be taking on with Motherwell.
Celtic will reportedly make the trip over to Ireland to take on Cork City in a pre-season encounter this summer.
SCOTTISH SUN
Dumbarton have banned all U16s from attending matches at their stadium for the rest of the season and blamed a specific group of young supporters for engaging in "behaviour detrimental to the reputation of the club."