Robin van Persie on verge of being appointed Feyenoord boss as Chelsea aim to lead summer chase for Marc Guehi - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Feyenoord are on the verge of appointing Robin van Persie as their new head coach.

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has opened up about his often "tense" and "complicated" relationship with Erik ten Hag and revealed how he was exiled by the Dutch boss.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea are determined to lead the chase for in-demand England defender Marc Guehi this summer.

Feyenoord have launched a double swoop for Robin van Persie and Erik ten Hag's former Manchester United assistant Rene Hake.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet has been left stranded in Manchester.

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney is training up the next generation of football stars - including former England team-mate Kyle Walker's six-year-old son.

Antony aimed a dig at Manchester United as he spoke of his joy at playing for Real Betis.

Lucas Paqueta is facing up to a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Rapper A$AP Rocky's shock takeover of Tranmere Rovers has moved a step closer after he was found not guilty in a trial.

Image: Could rapper A$AP Rocky be about to buy a stake in Tranmere Rovers?

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov was reportedly delayed in arriving at the team hotel ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid because of a visa issue.

Alejandro Garnacho rewarded a woman who recently found his dogs with a tour of Manchester United's training ground and matchday tickets.

THE TIMES

Manchester United's part-owner INEOS is seeking an early termination of its multi-million-pound sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues the drastic reduction of his investment in sport.

Warren Gatland has blamed Welsh rugby's ills on the lack of rugby in schools.

Lewis Hamilton believes his chances of winning a record-breaking eighth World Championship title are stronger than ever, having elevated every area of his approach since joining Ferrari.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Hundred's attempt to attract bigger-name men's overseas stars looks set to bear fruit with Steve Smith and Trent Boult among those in line to play in the competition for the first time in 2025.

THE GUARDIAN

Los Angeles FC striker Olivier Giroud's home was the target of a burglary earlier this month, police said.

Millie Bright had delivered an impassioned message to fans that "nobody owns" female sportspeople after Emma Raducanu was left in tears when she spotted a "fixated" spectator in the stands at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are at the centre of a potentially transformative US led takeover bid - a deal that would see them bankrolled by the enormous financial muscle of the San Francisco 49ers.

Callum McGregor wants his Celtic team to make Bayern the benchmark for their future Champions League charges.

Ianis Hagi has rejected a new Rangers contract, according to reports.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers' head of performance Tom Taylor has bowed out after just 14 months in post and joined Chelsea.

Rangers are looking to appoint a director of football as part of a major change of direction within their football department.

Hibs assistant boss Eddie May was rushed to hospital today after he was injured in a horror smash on his way to training.

Rangers have been revealed as a third Scottish Premiership side who received a major sum in research and development tax credits from HMRC.