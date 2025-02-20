Manchester City are ready to sanction sale of Jack Grealish and seven others in the summer transfer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to sanction a summer clear-out of eight senior stars, with Jack Grealish among the group of unwanted players.

Darwin Nunez hasn't been in the best of form this season, but the Liverpool striker has been singled out as the perfect fit for rivals Arsenal.

Manchester United are expected to be without Kobbie Mainoo until at least the end of March, handing Ruben Amorim yet another problem to deal with.

Fearful Manchester United staff believe that they're being spied on by a senior figure who Sir Jim Ratcliffe has brought into the club.

Ruben Amorim reportedly left Manchester United's commercial chiefs unimpressed after his infamous comment that his side were "the worst team in the history of the club".

THE SUN

Jack Grealish is reportedly set to lead a purging of the Manchester City squad in the summer.

Manchester United stars hired out an entire bowling alley for a team bonding trip in a bid to save their season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ruthless cost-cutting campaign since buying a minority stake in Manchester United now extends to vegetables and Sellotape.

DAILY MAIL

Tyson Fury is reportedly considering coming out of his recent retirement to set up a long-awaited clash with Anthony Joshua.

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's commitment to the Manchester United Women's team has been called into question

UEFA is set to make an exception to their same-city guidelines by allowing Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to each play their European ties in London on the same evening next month.

Manchester United called the next of kin of beloved late receptionist Kath Phipps to ask about her season tickets just days after her death, a damning report has revealed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Noni Madueke has been ruled out until after the international break as Chelsea attempt to reignite their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Image: Noni Madueke could be ruled out until after the international break

Lord Coe has opened the door for Vladimir Putin and Russia to end their sporting isolation if Donald Trump succeeds in his controversial plan to stop the war in Ukraine.

THE GUARDIAN

Tiger Woods is expected to join the PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, fellow board member Adam Scott and representatives of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in a meeting hosted by Trump amid increasing hopes the fractured sport can unite over the coming months.

THE ATHLETIC

Feyenoord have reached an agreement in principle to make Robin van Persie their new head coach with Rene Hake his assistant.

Image: Robin van Persie is in line to become Feyenoord's next head coach

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign St Johnstone youngster Callan Hamill. A six-figure package plus add-ons has been agreed, and the 15-year-old is set to officially join the club on July 1.

Christian Pulisic has denied any fallout with Milan head coach Sergio Conceicao and described such suggestions as "unacceptable lies".

Leaked footage from a meeting of Ligue 1 club owners has laid bare the disharmony within the domestic game - with Nasser Al-Khelaifi calling John Textor a "cowboy".

Chelsea co-owner Jonathan Goldstein says that Enzo Maresca is "doing a great job" and will "100 per cent" continue as head coach for the rest of the season

DAILY RECORD

Scotland's football authorities will not stand in the way of San Francisco 49ers and their attempted Rangers takeover.

The 49ers Enterprise Rangers takeover should be signed and sealed in a matter of weeks and long before the end of this season.