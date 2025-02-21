West Ham transfer news: Hammers revive interest in Lille striker Jonathan David - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham have revived their interest in Lille striker Jonathan David, who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Senior Newcastle executives have viewed secret plans for the renovation of their iconic home or a costly new-build and could give the go-ahead in weeks.

Shakhtar Donetsk's chief executive Serhii Palkin has accused FIFA of failing to support Ukrainian football in the three years since Russia undertook its full-scale invasion of the country.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are facing a mounting injury crisis with four players set to miss Sunday's titanic clash with Manchester City.

Michail Antonio has returned to London as the West Ham star eyes a comeback this season.

Gary Lineker is convinced Mohamed Salah will pen a new Liverpool contract after spotting some vital clues in his behaviour.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has launched an investigation into Old Trafford leaks and has warned staff in a bombshell email that revealing club information will be considered "gross misconduct" which could get them sacked.

DAILY MAIL

Pep Guardiola has admitted his decision to leave Kevin De Bruyne on the bench throughout Manchester City's 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday night was not a consequence of an injury.

Mikel Arteta has urged Raheem Sterling to step up, saying "we really need him" to help bolster Arsenal's injury-depleted frontline.

THE TIMES

Aston Villa are expected to be in breach of UEFA's squad cost ratio (SCR) rules for 2024, which limits clubs in European competition to spending 80 per cent of their revenue on player costs and will drop to 70 per cent for 2025.

Private investors who missed out on stakes in one of the Hundred teams in the recent equity sale are pursuing their interest in English cricket by offering to buy shares in counties who do not have franchises in the competition.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United's outstanding transfer debt stood at £300m at the end of the second quarter, the club's latest financial results have revealed.

A deal for the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers to purchase a 51 per cent controlling stake in Scottish soccer club Rangers is expected to be completed in the next few months, sources close to the deal have told The Athletic.

DAILY RECORD

The man set to become the new King of Ibrox is American business tycoon Andrew Cavenagh.