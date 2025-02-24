Ben White holds talks with Thomas Tuchel over potential England return - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ben White has held talks with Thomas Tuchel over a potential England return.

Brazil icon Adriano's 18-year-old son is making his own way in football after sealing a transfer to a European club.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United coaches are said to be frustrated with the performances of Rasmus Hojlund after a succession of poor showings for the club.

Image: Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund is going through a goal drought

Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur over a new contract.

Claudio Echeverri is set to train with Manchester City for the first time later this week before their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle.

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is Bayer Leverkusen's No 1 target this summer should they agree to sell Florian Wirtz.

Cristiano Ronaldo lays claim to be the greatest footballer of all time but Karim Benzema believes that title should go to Brazil's Ronaldo.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has accepted he will only play a bit-part role next season, it's claimed - now he needs Pep Guardiola to decide if he should be kept on at the Etihad.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool will receive a £2m bonus from Nike if they are crowned Premier League champions this season.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he believes "99 per cent of people" are satisfied with this season's new Champions League format.

Vitor Roque's proposed move from Barcelona to Brazilian club Palmeiras has stalled because of Spanish transfer rules regarding returning loan players.

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to be without Joel Veltman for several weeks, due to a foot injury.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has backtracked on his comments and admitted there is no corruption in French football.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was presented with both plans for a new stadium as well as a redeveloped St James' Park in a meeting with senior club figures at a Northumberland hotel on Monday.

Scotland will not lodge a complaint with the Six Nations over two controversial moments in their defeat to England.

Image: England's Maro Itoje celebrates with the Calcutta Cup after beating Scotland

Paul Gustard and Stuart Lancaster have emerged as two leading candidates in the race to fill the vacant Leicester Tigers head coach role next season.

THE GUARDIAN

The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, has made an outspoken intervention in European politics, claiming "freedom of speech no longer exists" and "we are all fed up of political correctness".

The future of Newcastle United is set to be shaped by a series of so-called "summit meetings" staged in the Northumberland countryside this month.

DAILY EXPRESS

Fenerbahce fans hurled missiles into the Galatasaray home end during Monday night's Istanbul derby.

THE TIMES

Dan Ashworth is taking an advisory role with Warwickshire County Cricket Club after leaving Manchester United.

Image: Former Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth

Emma Raducanu will be given extra security overseen by a former US Secret Service agent should she decide to compete in next week's Indian Wells Open.

Daniel Dubois is still set to step straight into a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this summer despite abruptly pulling out of his IBF heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia last week.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement is entitled to a significantly higher pay-off from Rangers than has previously been suggested.