Man Utd appoint Christopher Vivell as permanent director of recruitment after interim spell - Paper Talk

Manchester United have appointed Christopher Vivell as director of recruitment on a full-time basis following his interim spell in the position.

Carlo Ancelotti has said he wants players "who are angry if they don't play" but denied there were any issues with Real Madrid youngsters Arda Guler and Endrick.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag hinted he may never return to management after his dismissal from Manchester United.

Reading's latest potential buyer is American businessman Robert Platek, owner of Italian club La Spezia and Portuguese side Casa Pia.

Manchester United should give Paul Pogba a third chance because he's still better than any of their current midfielders, claims Old Trafford legend Dwight Yorke.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lionel Messi is reportedly planning a sensational return to Barcelona.

Former Manchester United youth sensation Federico Macheda has offered his services as Ruben Amorim's attack continues to misfire.

DAILY MAIL

Tickets for three of Manchester United's next four home games have gone on general sale amid the team's dismal form and anger over rising prices.

Sir Matt Busby's family are auctioning off the first medal he won as a player for Manchester City almost 96 years ago.

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira is confident Neymar will extend his stay at the club at least until the 2026 World Cup.

DAILY MIRROR

Rising Argentinian star Ian Subiabre is being linked with a move to Chelsea, with his new agent said to be heading to England for negotiations.

Arsenal splashed out an eye-watering £1.2m on their sunshine trip to Dubai.

Federico Chiesa is in serious danger of missing out on an automatic Premier League winners' medal if Liverpool clinch the title.

Aaron Ramsdale could complete a shock move to Chelsea with the help of a relegation release clause.

THE GUARDIAN

Brentford are to integrate microchips into their match-day shirts that will prove their authenticity, in a move against the growing market for counterfeit football kits.

The Philadelphia Eagles would visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory if invited, according to multiple reports.

THE TIMES

England fear they may have to scrap plans to select Benhard Janse van Rensburg before the next World Cup after it emerged that the Bristol Bears centre cannot qualify on residency grounds.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's rivals are looking to take advantage of the financial crisis, and shocking transfer record, at Old Trafford by offering instant cash to buy "sell-on clauses" for players who have left.

The full inquest into the death of an England football supporter in Bulgaria more than five years ago will be heard before a jury after a coroner said there could be "reason to suspect it was unlawful".

DAILY RECORD

Neil Critchley admits Cammy Devlin's delayed concussion is "not good" as the Hearts midfielder gets set to miss a huge week in the race for the top six.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic won't face any action from UEFA after ultras unfurled a massive banner declaring 'Show Israel the Red Card' prior to this month's first-leg Champions League clash.